Dragon Ball Sparking Zero roster update comes with surprising fighter reveals

V-Jump has revealed an assortment of new fighters coming to Dragon Ball Sparking Zero with some major surprises in store for players.

The beloved Dragon Ball Z Budokai series is set to return in the form of Dragon Ball Sparking Zero and fans have already been shocked by the size of the roster unveiled so far.

The upcoming game is set to feature the “biggest roster ever” with over 150 character slots with characters from Z, Super and Dragon Ball movies announced so far.

On March 15, V-Jump magazine revealed a new batch of fighters making their way to Sparking Zero and some will come as a huge surprise to players, especially for fans of the Dragon Ball Super series.

New Dragon Ball Sparking Zero fighters revealed in V-Jump

Scans of the latest issue of V-Jump appeared online with two full pages featuring screenshots of the upcoming Dragon Ball fighting game.

The scans included numerous characters who made their debut in the Tournament of Power, confirming earlier leaks from YouTuber Geekdom101.

Of note, Universe 11’s Toppo and Dyspo were included in a screenshot of where the former did battle with Ginyu Force members Burter and Jeice.

Even Kakunsa from Universe 2 was featured in the screenshots. Given the fact she was of little significance during the TOP, fans can probably expect even more fighters from the tournament to be revealed at some point.

Other fighters in the scans include Nappa, Kale, Hit, Roshi, Ascended Trunks and Ultra Instinct Goku.

Furthermore, the screenshots also confirmed a new trailer dubbed ‘Power vs Speed’ is on the way, so expect even more roster reveals and gameplay mechanics to be unveiled in the build-up to one of the most anticipated Dragon Ball games of all time.