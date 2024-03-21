Why Dragon Ball Super is going on indefinite hiatus

Dragon Ball Super manga has just released Chapter 103 before going on an indefinite hiatus – so here’s everything you need to know.

Dragon Ball Super follows the adventures of Goku and his friends 10 years after the defeat of Majin Boo in Dragon Ball Z. The earth has been peaceful since, but Goku is bored with his mundane life. The story picks up as it introduces several deities and even new Super Saiyan transformations.

Dragon Ball Super has recently released its Chapter 103 with an emotional title. “A Legacy Toward the Future” not only refers to Goku passing on his responsibility to Gohan but also Toyotarou taking the helm after Akira Toriyama’s death.

Article continues after ad

Previously, there were rumors about the manga going on either a month break or an indefinite hiatus. Although there was no confirmation before, Manga Plus has just revealed that Dragon Ball Super is going on an indefinite hiatus.

Article continues after ad

The reason Dragon Ball Super is going on an indefinite hiatus

Dragon Ball Super is going on an indefinite hiatus following creator Akira Toriyama’s death.

After the release of Chapter 103, Manga Plus has not revealed the next release date. It also says that the manga is on hiatus and waiting for it to resume. Although Toyotarou is the illustrator, Akira Toriyama provides the story for the manga. The sudden death of the Dragon Ball creator shocked the entire world.

Article continues after ad

Several artists and actors paid tribute to the legendary mangaka, whose work inspired countless artists. News of the mangaka’s death was revealed via the official Dragon Ball Z Twitter account. He died of acute subdural hematoma at the age of 68. Toriyama has been in poor health for a long time.

The title of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 has finally been revealed, and it’s incredibly emotional as it relays an underlying message regarding Toriyama’s death. According to Comic Book, the hiatus is only temporary and will resume serialization in May.

Article continues after ad

However, Anime News Network claims that the hiatus is indefinite, which is more plausible according to the recent update in the official website of Shonen Jump. According to a popular account on Twitter/X, Manga Plus previously revealed May 21 as the release date of Chapter 104.

Article continues after ad

The user also shared a screenshot, further claiming that the manga is only on a month break. However, Manga Plus has now removed the date from the website. For more from Dragon Ball Super, check out our list of the villains ranked by power and the strongest characters.