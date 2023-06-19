Anime like Demon Slayer you can watch before Season 4 arrives

Demon Slayer concludes its latest season on a happy note while fans wait for Season 4 to debut. Here are a few anime like Demon Slayer you can watch while you wait for its new season.

Demon Slayer is a popular Shonen anime and manga series that follows Tanjiro Kamado, who is searching for a cure for his demon sister. The series gained immense popularity with its three seasons and one canon movie.

Following the tragedies of the previous arcs, fans witness a happy ending after a long time as the demon slayers rejoice in their victory. The latest season is filled with thrilling moments, backstories, and new powers. As the third season of Demon Slayer ends with several unanswered, fans can’t help but want more.

The franchise has three seasons and a movie, and the fourth season is in production. Although there has been no official announcement of the new season, it will take at least more than a year to air. In the meantime, fans can watch these anime like Demon Slayer, which is sure to keep them occupied.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Crunchyroll

Both series have dark, gory themes, and the main characters focus on killing monsters. In Jujutsu Kaisen, these monsters are called cursed spirits created by negative human emotions. The protagonist, Yuji Itadori, suddenly finds himself in the midst of the Jujutsu world, after which his normal life turns upside down.

He joins the Jujutsu Tech High School and learns all about curses and Jujutsu. The series’ global popularity is understandable, given its brilliantly unique art style and intriguing cast of characters. Jujutsu Kaisen is like Demon Slayer in terms of the “monster-hunting” theme, but other than that, it executes the shonen tropes rather uniquely.

Dororo (2019)

Crunchyroll

Just like the Demon Slayer anime, the protagonist in Dororo, Hyakkimaru, hunts demons throughout his journey. While Tanjiro fights to transform his sister back into a human, Hyakkimaru struggles to retrieve his body parts back from those demons. In Demon Slayer, Nezuko accompanies Tanjiro throughout his journey and helps him in battle.

Whereas a young girl, Dororo, accompanies Hyakkimaru, and they both form a sibling-like bond. Osamu Tezuka created the original story of Dororo, and the manga was adapted in 1969. A reboot was also created in 2019, which featured the story with modern animation and soundtrack.

Attack on Titan

Crunchyroll

Like the Demon Slayer anime, Attack on Titan also features man-eating monsters. While Demon Slayers features demons that consume human flesh and blood, Attack on Titan features massive Titans that eat humans whole. Furthermore, the monsters in both series originate from humans.

Attack on Titan starts with the protagonist’s trauma as he loses his mother because of the Titans. Both series kill off a majority of the main cast by the end. Furthermore, similar to the Demon Slayer Corp, Attack on Titan has the Scouts Regiment that hunts Titans.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Crunchyroll

Although the main plot of both these series is different, they primarily focus on sibling-bond. Like Tanjiro, Edward sacrifices a great deal to get his younger brother Alphonse’s body back. After trying to bring their mother back to life by committing the greatest taboo of alchemy, Edward loses two of his limbs while Alphonse loses his entire body.

The two embark on a journey to look for a way to get their bodies back. Edward joins the Military while Alphonse accompanies him. When the brothers get close to finding the answer, they face inhuman monsters born out of mysterious powers.

You can watch these anime on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

