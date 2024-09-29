Demon Slayer announces Infinity Castle event, but there’s one problem

Demon Slayer has lined up a preamble to the upcoming Infinity Castle movie trilogy, but not all fans will get the opportunity to attend.

The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy of anime movies is comfortably one of the biggest events in the pop culture calendar. Ufotable is taking the franchise out with a bang, taking Tanjiro and the war against Muzan to the big screen for three motion pictures.

Moving away from the anime show means we probably won’t get a compilation film leading up to Infinity Castle, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any previews. Something is coming for the finale, but it’s an exhibition instead.

The Hashira and To The Infinity Castle exhibition is coming in the near future, November to be precise. According to the official site, you can check out the event starting November 2, 2024, and you have until March 2, 2025 to do so.

The venue is the Creative Museum Tokyo. This is most likely taking place in Tokyo only, and if it expands elsewhere, major cities such as New York and London would be the safest bets.

Finishing in early 2025 suggests an optimistic timeline for the first new movie. The timetable on production here might be just as tight as the franchise has been previously, meaning we could be sat in theaters seeing Infinity Castle Part 1 sometime summer or autumn of 2025.

Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves. For now, we just have this exhibition, where the remaining characters will all get some time in the spotlight. Given how big it’s gotten, it’s hard to believe Demon Slayer has already reached the last arc, but short and sweet has always been a strong point of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga.

For now, if you want to get as much of the Demon Slayer Corps as you can, it’s time to look into a trip to Tokyo. Check out our guides to the Hashira and the Hashira Training if you want some insight without all the travel.

