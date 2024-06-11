Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 has a clever Naruto callback that you might have missed

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 has multiple major incidents happening concurrently, meaning you might’ve missed Himawari’s clever Naruto callback amidst all the action.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex is a sequel to Naruto, so it’s no surprise that there will be callbacks to the parent series. One such moment appeared in the latest chapter of the manga and it was so subtle that you might’ve passed it by without another glance.

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10, Himawari’s team is having a hard time with Jura. The God Tree incarnate is determined to consume the youngest Uzumaki and no matter how hard Team 10 tries to protect her, they’re no match for their enemy.

Himawari, on the other hand, is busy with Kurama’s return. But at the end, when it seems like Inojin dies to protect her, she’s overcome with rage and transforms into her first Bijuu mode.

This Boruto moment looks like a huge callback to the OG Naruto when Sasuke almost died to protect the titular protagonist. Which led to the knuckle-headed ninja unleashing Kurama’s powers for the first time. But this is not what we’re talking about. There is another Naruto reference hidden subtly within Chapter 10.

Shueisha/Pierrot

When Himawari transforms into the Kyuubi mode, her hair flies around in a fashion similar to Kurama’s prehensile tails. This has some fans wondering if she’ll be able to use her hair as weapon in this form, but this is actually a nod to another female Uzumaki.

The way Himawari’s hair flies is similar to Kushina whenever she was angry. In the redhead’s case, it was used for comedy to show her explosive moods. And though Himawari hasn’t inherited her grandmother’s fiery disposition, it appears she’s inherited her temper. Like Kushina, she’s not one to be trifled with.

Some fans also have the same theory. As one Reddit user commented, “I think this is just a nod to Kushina when she got angry,” while another said, “She takes after her grandma really well.” A third added, “Well, Kushina’s hair also did that to symbolize the 9 tails though.”

What happens after Himawari unleashes her Kyuubi powers will be revealed in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11, which will be released on June 20, 2024. For more Boruto and Naruto content, check out our guides on Boruto episodes and Naruto filler as well as our take on Boruto vs. Kawaki.