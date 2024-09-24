Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14 confirms final Shinju’s identity

After much speculation, Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14 finally reveals the prototype for the fifth Shinju.

The Shinju are the primary antagonists of Boruto Two Blue Vortex (at least, so far). They were introduced in the manga as a four-member team, consisting of Hidari, Matsuri, Mamushi, and their leader Jura.

However, towards the end of Chapter 13, the four Shinju left Boruto and the Konoha shinobi behind to welcome their new teammate, confirming that there’s to be a fifth (and seemingly final) God Tree Incarnate to join the group.

Article continues after ad

This was not the first time a fifth Shinju was alluded to. Koji Kashin’s foresight showed a glimpse of the God Tree Incarnates in the future, but instead of four, there were five of them. What’s more, the final Shinju had facial markings similar to Gaara’s adopted son Shinji.

Shueisha The fifth Shinju: Ryu

Since then, the fandom had been abuzz with speculations about Shinji being the final Incarnate’s prototype. This was a plausible scenario as Hidari, Matsuri, and Mamushi were created from the chakra of Sasuke, Meogi, and Bug, respectively.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, there were some differing opinions, too. Many believed that given his significance, the final Shinju could have someone like Kakashi or Guy as his prototype. But Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14 confirms that it’s indeed Shinji whose chakra is used to create the new villain.

In the chapter, Kankuro visits Shikamaru in Konoha to inform him that Gaara and Shinji have both been defeated by the Shinju and the latter has developed the ‘tree affliction’, meaning he’s turned into a tree after his chakra was used to create the final Shinju.

Article continues after ad

The final panels of the chapter show the new member being welcomed as ‘Ryu’ by Jura and others. He really looks very similar to Shinji, leaving no doubt that the black sand user is the prototype for the new villain.

Ryu will completely assume the mantle of the new villain in the upcoming Chapter 15, which will be released on October 20, 2024. Until then, find out the shocking truth behind Naruto and Isshiki’s fight and Masashi Kishimoto’s regret about Sakura.

Article continues after ad