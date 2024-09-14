Sakura shows up for the first time in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14

The new sneak peek of Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14 reveals Sakura will be making her first appearance in the sequel manga in the upcoming installment.

It’s been a while since Boruto Two Blue Vortex started. Throughout the past 13 chapters, we’ve met a few new characters while reacquainting ourselves with some familiar faces.

The manga has already given us a peek at most of the Konoha 13 members, including Naruto and Hinata. However, Sarada’s mom and the village’s most capable doctor hasn’t appeared in the sequel… until Chapter 14, that is.

The preview reveals the chapter shows the aftermath of Inojin’s near-death experience. After he was impaled by Jura, Himawari healed him with her newly awakened Bijuu powers, before sending him off to the hospital with Shikadai and Chocho.

In Chapter 14, he’s in the hospital with Sakura healing him with medical ninjutsu. His teammates are there with him and so are his mother Ino and Himawari. Sakura is surprised by how well Inojin has been healed.

She reveals after being impaled, Inojin’s chakra flow stopped completely. But thanks to Himawari, it’s in perfect condition again. This proves how magnificent the girl’s Bijuu powers are that she can heal an injury of that level so well and without any training, too.

Readers are divided over Sakura coming back in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14. While some people are excited, some say that they’d rather have a different character make their reappearance than the pink-haired medic.

Studio Pierrot Sakura with Sarada

“Bro Kakashi? I don’t even want Sakura like give us Kakashi we haven’t seen bro in a decade,” wrote one user on X.

To this, someone replied, “Her husband is sealed and her daughter is in Team 7, not showing Sakura would be stupid.”

“I want to know what Sakura thinks about the whole situation regarding Sarada supporting Boruto to the point that she lost her position as Jonin,” tweeted another. “Give me family drama. I NEED IT!”

“Sakura finally! But what’s with her eyes, Ikemoto?” commented another, referring to the preview’s art.

The sneak peek confirms that we’ll get the aftermath of the shinobi’s encounters with the Shinju in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14. But what happened to the protagonist after his arrest is still unknown.

The new chapter will arrive on September 20, 2024. Until then, find out the only way to save Sasuke and how Kurama came back. You can also find out the shocking truth behind Naruto and Isshiki’s fight.