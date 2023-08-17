Boruto Timeskip: Is Shikamaru the new Hokage?

Boruto Timeskip’s first chapter has received early spoilers, and after witnessing the events, fans are excited to learn if Shikamaru has really replaced our favorite Naruto to become the new Hokage.

After four months, we finally got to see upgraded versions of Boruto, Sarada, Kawaki, Shikamaru, and more fan-favorite characters.

However, apart from the new character designs, it’s the story and twists that caught the community off guard. In fact, in the spoilers, we got to see several instances that made us wonder how did this even happen.

Out of all the events, the most shocking one was when Shikamaru appeared wearing a cloak that is worn by a Hokage. So, let’s find out if he really becomes the 8th Hokage.

Is Shikamaru the new Hokage in Boruto Two Blue Vertex?

Yes, Shikamaru is indeed operating as the eighth Hokage after Naruto. The spoilers for Chapter 81 of Boruto Two Blue Vortex revealed in its opening moments that Shikamaru has taken over the Hokage’s responsibilities.

The series has not yet revealed how did he become the new Hokage, but we can expect to get more details about it in the coming chapters. Shikamaru was always a lazy character, but he was also the smartest of all. Despite that, no one would’ve ever thought of him becoming a successor to Naruto, but here it is.

Shikamaru possesses some of the qualities that make him a good Hokage

Shikamaru has seen the working methods of three Hokage (including Naruto) in the past, so he knows what it really means to be in this position. He has been an advisor to the smartest leaders, so he already has an idea of what should be done in complex situations. Besides these, during any battle, he stays alert and carefully reads the enemies’ movements – gathering all the important information before participating in the fight.

Even though he never scored good grades in school, his intellect makes him stand out when it comes to strategizing things. That was one of the reasons why Naruto had blind faith in him. Moreover, in the present time, Shikamaru’s memory has been rewritten by Eida’s spell, which is not allowing him to see Boruto’s truth. But we are pretty sure whenever Shikamaru comes out of the spell, he will be the one to take Boruto’s stand.

Community shares mixed reactions after learning about the new Hokage

While several fans are extremely happy seeing Shikamaru sitting in a reputable position, there are several fans who believe that he is not worthy. In fact, one fan has also stated that it “should’ve been Konohamaru.” Here are some interesting Tweets that you can look at:

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

