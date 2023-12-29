10 most underrated anime of 2023 ranked

While there were a lot of major anime franchises in 2023, there were more underrated anime that missed the public eye – so here’s a list of the 10 underrated anime series from 2023 that deserve more recognition.

2023 has been an incredible year for anime fans. There’s no shortage of terrific series this year, from brand-new hits to returning favorites. From sequels of Vinland Saga and Jujutsu Kaisen to new additions in the anime world, such as Oshi no Ko and Frieren, the year has brought us a plethora of series.

However, while major franchises such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, etc, gathered most of the highlights this year, a lot of incredibly good anime was sidelined. There will always be series that fail to gather attention due to low publicity or for not having eccentric characters.

2023 has finally ended, and while most fans will always appreciate the popular series of the year, here’s a look at the ten most underrated anime that deserve more recognition.

10. Why Raeliana Ended up at the Duke’s Mansion

Crunchyroll

Adapted from a manhwa of the same name, this underrated anime made its debut in Spring 2023. The story follows Park Eunha, who finds herself inside a novel living as a side character, Raeliana McMillian. The character she possesses is a close friend of the female protagonist, Beatrice.

Raeliana’s character is destined to die at the hands of her fiancée, who will poison her tea. However, Raeliana, who already knows how the future will turn out to be, has no intention of accepting her fate. Unable to break up with the persistent fiancée, she makes a deal with Duke Noah Wynknight, the novel’s male lead.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

9. Blue Orchestra

Crunchyroll

Blue Orchestra also debuted in Spring 2023 and remains one of the most underrated anime of the year despite having a decent plot. The story follows Hajime Aono, who was once an award-winning violin prodigy, but he gave up on music after his father’s scandal.

Now, living with his mother and attending high school, Hajime finds it difficult to find a different career route until he encounters Ritsuko Akine. Hearing her play the violin motivates Hajime to pursue a musical career once more. However, overcoming his past trauma and reliving his passion for music is more difficult than he thought.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

8. Good Night World

Netflix

Based on a manga of the same name, Good Night World is a Netflix series that explores the value of family and what it means to be human. Four members of the same broken family play an online game called “Planet.” However, they don’t know about each other at all.

The plot is based on the Akabane Family, and it includes battles against monsters, disputes with other guilds, and the machinations surrounding “Black Bird,” the game’s ultimate goal. As the story becomes entangled with the actual world and this real family, it takes an unexpected turn.

Where to watch: Netflix

7. The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague

Crunchyroll

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague is one of the best comfort anime series of 2023. It’s slow-paced, doesn’t have much drama, and is incredibly relaxing to watch. The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague is a simple, sweet romance with a likable couple, some nice side characters, and an unconventional blend of supernatural and office themes.

The series follows Himuro, an office worker who belongs to a race of supernatural beings. He struggles to live a normal life. He meets his colleague Fuyutsuki, a calm woman who has a knack for providing simple solutions to his unconventional problems.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

6. Dark Gathering

Netflix

Dark Gathering is a perfect blend of horror and suspense, along with some bone-chilling scenes. The story follows Keitarou Gentouga, who always attracts spirits due to his strong spiritual presence. While trying to live an ordinary life as a college freshman, he takes on the job as a private tutor of Yayoi Houzuki, a cousin of his childhood friend Eiko Houzuki.

Yaoyi has two pupils in each eye, allowing her to see the spirits. Ever since her parents’ death due to a car accident, she has been searching for a powerful spirit that kidnapped her late mother’s soul. Knowing Keitarou’s ability, she ropes him in her dangerous quest to find the evil spirit.

Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video

5. Undead Girl Murder Farce

Crunchyroll

This underrated anime debuted in Summer 2023. Set in 19th-century France, the story begins with the murder of the wife of vampire noble Jean Duchet Godard. The murder takes place in their home, but the local human authorities are unwilling to investigate the case properly.

Therefore, Godard hires a pair of private detectives known to specialize in the supernatural. Tsugaru Shinuchi is a man with a mysterious birdcage who works alongside his partner, Aya Rindou. The eccentric duo has journeyed from Japan to track down the man responsible for stealing Aya’s body and Tsugaru’s humanity.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

4. Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective

Crunchyroll

Based on a Shonen manga by Akira Amano, the story focuses on two detectives, Totomaru Isshiki and Ron Kamonohashi. Totomaru doesn’t have the skills suited for the investigative team in the Metropolitan Police Department, but that doesn’t stop him from trying to help people.

On the other hand, Ron was the most promising detective five years ago, but he now lives a life of solitude. He is simply the shell of his former self who lacks the motivation to work anymore. However, Totomaru might be the key to returning to his former calling.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

3. Ragna Crimson

Prime Video

Ragna Crimson is a Shonen fantasy that aired in Fall 2023. The story is set in a world where dragons rule the sky, sea, and land. Those who would fight them and win must be stronger than normal humans.

The story follows dragon hunter Ragna, who joins forces with the mysterious Crimson in order to win against those dragons. The two completely different beings share the goal of destroying the dragon monarchs.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

2. My New Boss Is Goofy

Crunchyroll

My New Boss is Goofy made its anime debut in Fall 2023. This slice-of-life office anime series follows Kentarou Momose who changes his job due to his boss’ harassment. Naturally, he feared he would face the same problems with his new job.

Unexpectedly, his new boss, Yuusei Shirosaki, happens to be a goofy, sweet, and clumsy person. Not only that, but Shirosaki is a capable boss who is admired by his coworkers. The animation is surely not the best out there, but the story is enough to make up for it.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

1. Insomniacs After School

Prime Video

Insomniacs After School is a captivating story about self-growth and acceptance. The story centers around high school students Ganta Nakami and Isaki Magari. Due to his difficulty falling asleep, Ganta is irritable at school and isolates himself from others. Meanwhile, Isaki appears to be carefree but hides her insomnia from her friends.

One day, Ganta finds Isaki dozing off in the observatory. Upon realizing that she and Nakami share a shared interest, she offers to share her secret resting place with her fellow insomniac. The two discover comfort in one another’s presence, which makes it simpler for them to tackle their challenges.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

