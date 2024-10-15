Blue Lock Season 2 slammed over bad animation that has everyone making the same joke

Popular sports anime Blue Lock made its highly-anticipated return in Fall 2024, but it’s getting slammed for bad animation.

Blue Lock is an incredibly popular Shonen manga about football, which has led to a hit sports anime adaptation too. The title of the series is derived from a strategy initiated by football icon Ego Jinpachi, who aims to create the world’s best striker.

The anime show revolves around Isagi, with viewers following his antics in the second season after enlisting in the Project under the tutelage of Ego. Season 2 is adapting Chapters 109-151 – the Blue Lock vs Japan U-20 match and will also conclude the Third Selection Arc from the previous season.

Fans waited over a year for the anime to return but the poor animation has disappointed them significantly.

Fans are unhappy with the animation and some of them are saying it looks like a powerpoint presentation. One fan shares, “Shii feels like a Microsoft PowerPoint slide show.”

”Even though it basically doesn’t move, at least they make sure the still frames look nice,” cries another.

A third one adds, “Nah ngl i almost shed a tear, powerpoint effects is insane work if i loved blue lock like that id be in shambles.”

Blue Lock Season 2 is listed for 14 episodes, and the first two episodes gathered criticism. While the frames look nice, it’s motionless in parts, a stark contrast to the smooth sequences from the previous season.

The series is made by Studio 8bit, the studio responsible for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, one of the most popular Isekai anime.

