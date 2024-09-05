Fall 2024 anime schedule – All series and movies

Fall 2024 anime schedule – All series and moviesViz
After a spectacular Summer, the Fall 2024 anime season is almost here – so here’s a schedule of all the upcoming series and movies.
Summer 2024 has had a fairly exciting selection of anime, with fantastic anime shows like Oshi no Ko Season 2, Tower of God Season 2, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, and more. As the second quarter of 2024 ends, anime enthusiasts can look forward to even more new series and sequels.
Dandadan, Re: Zero Season 3, Bleach TYBW Part 3, Dragon Ball Daima, and Blue Lock Season 2 are among the franchises that have piqued interest, but there’s plenty more to look forward to.
From highly anticipated sequels to new additions in the anime world, we’ve got all the upcoming anime series in our Fall 2024 anime schedule and their release dates.
Fall 2024 anime series schedule
September 7
- Lockdown Zone: Lv. X
September 28
- Uzumaki
October 1
- I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History
- Nageki no Bourei wa Intai shitai
October 2
- Acro Trip
- Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3
October 3
- 365 Days to the Wedding
- Trillion Game
- The Prince of Tennis: U-17 World Cup Semifinal
October 4
- Dandadan
- Loner Life in Another World
- Hyakushou Kizoku 2nd Season
- Hamidashi Creative
- Kabushikigaisha Magi-Lumière
- Mechanical Arms
- Duel Masters LOST: Tsuioku no Suishou
October 5
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict
- Blue Lock Season 2
- How I Attended an All-Guy’s Mixer
- The iDOLM@STER Shiny Colors 2nd Season
- Mahoutsukai ni Narenakatta Onnanoko no Hanashi
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V
- Kagaku x Bouken Survival!
- Chi.: Chikyuu no Undou ni Tsuite
- Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II
- Shibuya♡Hachi Part 2
- Tonbo! Season 2
- Touhai: Ura Rate Mahjong Touhai Roku
October 6
- Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga
- Party kara Tsuihou sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsu wa Saikyou ni Tsuki
- Love Live! Superstar!! 3rd Season
- Puniru wa Kawaii Slime
- MF Ghost 2nd Season
- Ranma ½
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2
- You Are Ms. Servant.
- Murai in Love
October 7
- Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2
- Neko ni Tensei shita Ojisan
- After-School Hanako-kun Part 2
October 8
- Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7
- Youkai Gakkou no Sensei Hajimemashita!
October 9
- The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor
October 10
- Tono to Inu
- Nina the Starry Bride
October 11
- Dragon Ball Daima
- Good Bye, Dragon Life.
October 13
- Shangri-La Frontier Season 2
October 14
- Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3
October 19
- Ao no Miburo
October 2024 series (Release dates TBA)
- Negative Positive Angler
- Haigakura
- Demon Lord 2099
- Link Click: Bridon Arc
- Demon Lord, Retry! R
- Asatir 2: Mirai no Mukashi Banashi
- Pochaazu
- Rurouni Kenshin Season 2
- Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2
- If My Wife Becomes an Elementary School Student.
- As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 2
- KamiErabi GOD.app Season 2
- Blue Box
- The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs the World’s Greatest Clan
- Okaimono Panda!
- Kinoko Inu
- A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized 2nd Season
- Yakuza Fiancé
Fall 2024 anime movie schedule
October 4
- Fureru
October 25
- Give It All
November 8
- Attack on Titan: The Last Attack
- Fuuto Tantei Movie: Kamen Rider Skull no Shouzou
November 22
- Gintama on Theater 2D: Kintama-hen
November 29
- Genjitsu no Yohane: Sunshine in the Mirror Movie
December 13
- 30-sai made Doutei dato Mahoutsukai ni Nareru Rashii Movie
December 20
- Nintama Rantarou Movie: Dokutake Ninja Tai Saikyou no Gunshi
December 27
- Inazuma Eleven Movie: The Legendary Kickoff
- Inazuma Eleven the Movie: Prologue to the New Heroes
Please note that only the Japanese release dates for these movies have been announced.
For more of the finest anime on offer, check out our lists of the best short anime, anime with best story, and most underrated anime of 2023.