Fall 2024 anime schedule – All series and movies

After a spectacular Summer, the Fall 2024 anime season is almost here – so here’s a schedule of all the upcoming series and movies.

Summer 2024 has had a fairly exciting selection of anime, with fantastic anime shows like Oshi no Ko Season 2, Tower of God Season 2, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, and more. As the second quarter of 2024 ends, anime enthusiasts can look forward to even more new series and sequels.

Dandadan, Re: Zero Season 3, Bleach TYBW Part 3, Dragon Ball Daima, and Blue Lock Season 2 are among the franchises that have piqued interest, but there’s plenty more to look forward to.

From highly anticipated sequels to new additions in the anime world, we’ve got all the upcoming anime series in our Fall 2024 anime schedule and their release dates.

Fall 2024 anime series schedule

September 7

Lockdown Zone: Lv. X

September 28

Uzumaki

October 1

I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History

Nageki no Bourei wa Intai shitai

October 2

Acro Trip

Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

October 3

365 Days to the Wedding

Trillion Game

The Prince of Tennis: U-17 World Cup Semifinal

October 4

Dandadan

Loner Life in Another World

Hyakushou Kizoku 2nd Season

Hamidashi Creative

Kabushikigaisha Magi-Lumière

Mechanical Arms

Duel Masters LOST: Tsuioku no Suishou

October 5

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict

Blue Lock Season 2

How I Attended an All-Guy’s Mixer

The iDOLM@STER Shiny Colors 2nd Season

Mahoutsukai ni Narenakatta Onnanoko no Hanashi

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V

Kagaku x Bouken Survival!

Chi.: Chikyuu no Undou ni Tsuite

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II

Shibuya♡Hachi Part 2

Tonbo! Season 2

Touhai: Ura Rate Mahjong Touhai Roku

October 6

Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga

Party kara Tsuihou sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsu wa Saikyou ni Tsuki

Love Live! Superstar!! 3rd Season

Puniru wa Kawaii Slime

MF Ghost 2nd Season

Ranma ½

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2

You Are Ms. Servant.

Murai in Love

October 7

Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2

Neko ni Tensei shita Ojisan

After-School Hanako-kun Part 2

October 8

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7

Youkai Gakkou no Sensei Hajimemashita!

October 9

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor

October 10

Tono to Inu

Nina the Starry Bride

October 11

Dragon Ball Daima

Good Bye, Dragon Life.

October 13

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

October 14

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3

October 19

Ao no Miburo

October 2024 series (Release dates TBA)

Negative Positive Angler

Haigakura

Demon Lord 2099

Link Click: Bridon Arc

Demon Lord, Retry! R

Asatir 2: Mirai no Mukashi Banashi

Pochaazu

Rurouni Kenshin Season 2

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2

If My Wife Becomes an Elementary School Student.

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 2

KamiErabi GOD.app Season 2

Blue Box

The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs the World’s Greatest Clan

Okaimono Panda!

Kinoko Inu

A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized 2nd Season

Yakuza Fiancé

Fall 2024 anime movie schedule

October 4

Fureru

October 25

Give It All

November 8

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack

Fuuto Tantei Movie: Kamen Rider Skull no Shouzou

November 22

Gintama on Theater 2D: Kintama-hen

November 29

Genjitsu no Yohane: Sunshine in the Mirror Movie

December 13

30-sai made Doutei dato Mahoutsukai ni Nareru Rashii Movie

December 20

Nintama Rantarou Movie: Dokutake Ninja Tai Saikyou no Gunshi

December 27

Inazuma Eleven Movie: The Legendary Kickoff

Inazuma Eleven the Movie: Prologue to the New Heroes

Please note that only the Japanese release dates for these movies have been announced.

