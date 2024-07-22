Blue Lock Season 2: Release date, trailer, and everything else we know

The players are having a rest after a blistering first half, but the time for Blue Lock Season 2 approaches, and we’ve got all the details.

Blue Lock set a clear bar for sports anime in 2022, infusing football with Shonen sensibilities to incredible results. Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura’s manga instantly positioned itself as one of the best anime going – especially for any latent footie fans among the audiences for Demon Slayer or One Piece.

The first season did so well, we got more than Season 2 with the film Episode Nagi (You can read our Blue Lock: The Movie review here). Now that the spin-off is out of the way, we can get back to Yoichi’s story. So when does everyone get back up off the bench?

Blue Lock Season 2 starts on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The first season kicked off in October 2022, so the show is maintaining a similar schedule two years later.

Season 2 was confirmed in early 2023, as the first ended. In fact, Yoichi Isagi’s journey to becoming the best striker in Japanese history got off to such a strong start, we got a movie based on the spin-off as well: Episode Nagi, in summer 2024.

What manga chapters are being adapted?

Blue Lock Season 2 should cover chapters 95-151, finishing the Third Selection Arc and moving onto the U-20 Arc. The first season actually started the Third Selection Arc, but only got a few chapters in, ending on Chapter 94, when Ego announces the match against Japan’s U-20s squad.

The remainder of the arc shows all the Blue Lock players trying to be selected for the 11 positions needed to go against the national team. The U-20 Arc depicts the match itself, where Yoichi, Nagi, and their squad face the toughest opposition imaginable in a winner-takes-all game to determine who’ll represent Japan going forward.

U-20 is the second-last arc, and one of the most action-packed in terms of genuine football. In other words, lots of awesome sequences of attempts on goal and other maneuvers.

Blue Lock manga arcs in order:

Introduction Arc (Chapters 1-4, Season 1)

First Selection Arc (Chapter 5-38, Season 1)

Second Selection Arc (Chapters 39-86, Season 1)

Third Selection Arc (Chapters 87-108, Seasons 1 and 2)

U-20 Arc (Chapters 109-151, Season 2)

Neo Egoist League Arc (Chapters 152-268)

Blue Lock Season 2 trailer

The Blue Lock Season 2 trailer arrived in July 2024, during Anime Expo. There isn’t any actual footage of the players on the pitch, instead we get one-liners from many of them based on a poster, goading each other about playing together and the match ahead.

The trailer reiterates the release window of October 2024, as we’d already gotten the exact premiere date beforehand.

Should you watch Episode Nagi first?

You don’t need to watch Episode Nagi before watching Blue Lock Season 2, but it’d help. The spin-off retells the first season from Seishirō Nagi and Reo Mikage’s perspectives, showing their partnership and giving us more context for many of the hopefuls in the Blue Lock programme.

Since Episode Nagi is ultimately a spin-off and the actual protagonist is Yoichi, you won’t be missing anything by leaving out the film. There will very likely be references you mightn’t get, though, so if you want the fullest experience, make sure to give the movie a watch.

How many episodes are in Blue Lock Season 2?

Blue Lock Season 2 will have 14 episodes. A clear step down from the 24 episodes of the first season, the change makes a lot of sense considering there’s been a movie and the material being adapted.

Episode Nagi would’ve taken considerable resource from Eight Bit to produce. The U-20 Arc stretches 42 chapters, and adding in the remaining chapters from the Third Selection Arc, that’ll make for a shorter but still jam-packed season that leaves the last arc for Season 3 (should we get that far).

That’s all the information we have on Blue Lock Season 2. Have a look at our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 and Solo Leveling Season 2 for more top-scoring franchises due to return.