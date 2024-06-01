Bleach fans expect villain’s return in Thousand-Year Blood War to “break the internet”

Bleach fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Thousand-Year Blood War cour 3, and they’re convinced that the return of the franchise’s best villain will “break the internet”.

Bleach is considered one of the best anime of all time, and the third cour of its last season is among of highly anticipated upcoming anime in 2024. However, the release date hasn’t been announced yet, much to the dismay of fans.

But that hasn’t curbed the fandom’s excitement as they are eagerly look forward to the return of Aizen in Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War — The Conflict. The villain has been absent from the series for too long, and this is the arc when he finally makes his reappearance.

Article continues after ad

Sosuke Aizen, a former Captain of Gotei 13 and the primary antagonist of the first part of Bleach, is unanimously regarded as the best villain of the series. Full of charm, wit, and malicious intent, Aizen is not only Bleach’s best antagonist but also an icon in the anime world.

Article continues after ad

The final season of Bleach adapts the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, the final arc of the manga. Its villain, Yhwach, is the strongest opponent Ichigo ever faces in his life. However, it’s Aizen who has everyone waiting for his return, especially after fans saw of glimpse of him in Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War cour 3’s trailer back in December 2023.

Article continues after ad

“Aizen has the best return and is going to break everything,” comments one user on X. “When Aizen returns in Cour 3 it will break the internet,” posts another fan.

A third writes, “Aizen’s comeback this year gonna move mountains.”

Though the fandom are pumped about Aizen’s comeback in Bleach TYBW cour 3, he only really appears in the story for a very short time. But given his character, he makes it worthwhile as his comeback has an incredible impact on the plot.

So, it’s a good thing for the fans that the upcoming Anime Expo 2024, running fro July 4 to 7 in Los Angeles, will reveal a new sneak peak of Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3, suggesting that the anime’s release might be sooner rather than later.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more on Shinigami and Quincy, find out who is Giselle Gewell, the true meaning behind Gin’s final words, the powers and abilities of Soul King, and why the Bleach anime was cancelled.