Bleach TYBW: Ichigo wins fandom with Getsuga Jujisho ability

Ichigo Kurosaki from the Bleach universe never fails to impress fans with his transformations. Well, in the latest episode of Bleach TYBW, the soul reaper has undergone a newfound ability named Getsuga Jujisho – this is what you need to know.

Bleach has given us some of the deadly villains, so it’s exciting to see someone who has all the abilities to handle them single-handedly. Yes, we are talking about Ichigo, as he never kneels before the threats that come his way – instead, he exhausts himself to bring out something huge within himself to fight his foes.

Article continues after ad

Every time there is a new villain, Ichigo pushes himself beyond his limits to fight them. The same thing was seen in Bleach TYBW’s Episode 8 when the monster, Kenpachi, needed Ichigo to save him.

Article continues after ad

Well, this time, Ichigo’s new transformation broke the internet, and fans can’t stop discussing the new development in the storyline of their favorite series.

Ichigo reveals Getsuga Jujisho technique in the new episode of Bleach TYBW

After the Quincy girls give severe damage to Kenpachi, Ichigo arrives at the location. He says that he never thought he would have to save Kenpachi someday. Just when he was talking to an injured Kenpachi, Candice tried to attack him from behind using her lightning ability.

Article continues after ad

Ichigo was then attacked by the other Sternritters, but no one could actually beat him. The Bambies understood that Ichigo would not be easy to defeat. Candice keeps on releasing the electrocution technique on Ichigo, and when she tries it harder, the soul reaper unleashes his newfound ability, Getsuga Jujisho, letting a massive explosion shooking the majority of the sky.

Article continues after ad

For the unacquainted, when Ichigo possessed a single sword, he could activate Getsuga Tensho. Now, the same Shikai allowed him to activate the new form, Getsuga Jujisho. Allowing him to use two blades, this technique helped Ichigo dodge the lightning attack of Candice while also obliterating her left arm.

Article continues after ad

The new ability of Ichigo is very strong, and fans are obviously thrilled to see it for the first time on the screens. However, we have yet to see more of it in the upcoming episodes.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

So, that’s everything about Blue Lock Chapter 230 spoilers. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

My Happy Marriage Episode 6 | Bungou Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 5 | My Hero Academia chapter 397 | My Happy Marriage: Miyo Saimori | 10 Best anime shows like My Happy Marriage | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | One Piece Gear 5 explained | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | One Piece chapter

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.