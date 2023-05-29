Bleach TYBW Part 2 will reveal Shinji’s Bankai that wasn’t in the manga

Bleach TYBW Part 2 trailer teases Shinji’s true powers as it gives a glimpse of his forbidden Bankai. Here’s a look at his Bankai, which was never mentioned in the Bleach manga.

Bleach TYBW Part 2 trailer shows the intense conflict between the Wandenreich and Soul Society, including astounding action moments of fan-favourite characters. Owing to the announcements of anime-only scenes, fans already have high expectations from the upcoming season, especially after the trailer teases Shinji’s Bankai.

Shinji is one of the few Captains whose Bankai was never shown in the manga. Shinji Hirako is an important character in the series, which helps Ichigo realize his powers as a Hollow and helps him get through the transformation.

After Aizen’s defeat, he returns to the Soul Society as a Captain of Squad 5. However, the full extent of his abilities was only mentioned in the light novel, not the manga. Thankfully, Tite Kubo decided to include his forbidden Bankai for fans. Here’s everything you need to know about Shinji’s Bankai.

Where was Shinji’s Bankai mentioned in Bleach?

During its original run, the manga only mentions that Shinji’s Bankai is forbidden because it has the ability to pit allies against each other. Since a dangerous ability like that can be counter-productive in battle, it has been forbidden in the Soul Society.

However, the manga’s final arc was exceptionally fast-paced. With so many new characters, backstories, and multiple storylines to cover within the limited number of chapters, it makes sense that Kubo will exclude some of the major elements of the story.

The full extent of Shinji’s Bankai was explored in the light novel “BLEACH Can’t Fear Your Own World.” It was published from August 2017 to December 2018. The novel is a collaborative work of Bleach’s creator Tite Kubo and award-winning light novelist Ryohgo Narita.

The story focuses on the events that took place in the Soul Society after the Thousand-Year Blood War was over. It’s centred around Shuhei Hisagi, the Lieutenant of Squad 9. Other major characters of the novel are Sosuke Aizen, Kisuke Urahara, Yoruichi Shihouin, Grimmjow, Shunsui Kyoraku, and of course, Shinji Hirako.

The terrifying powers of Shinji’s Bankai – Sakashima Yokoshima Happofusagari

Shinji’s Bankai, Sakashima Yokoshima Happofusagari, literally translates to Reversed Evil Eight Treasure Blockade. It transforms his sword into a staff with a massive ring on the front end while Shinji himself stands on a large flower construct.

While his Bankai is in use, the flower petals shut around Shinji, protecting him inside. This shields Shinji from the effects of his Bankai, which is banned. Anyone within a specific range of the Bankai is affected by its power, turning friends against friends and vice versa.

This compels people to kill their comrades mercilessly. Shinji’s Bankai is one of the most effective while facing several opponents since it affects everyone without exception. In the light novel, Shinji uses this ability to wipe out countless hollows. This demonstrates how efficient it is against streams of adversaries but its ineffectiveness when confronted with single foes.

How will Bleach TYBW Part 2 reveal Shinji’s Bankai?

Just like most powerful characters, in the first part of Bleach TYBW, Shinji was briefly mentioned and didn’t do anything significant during the invasion. However, Bleach TYBW Part 2 will change that completely as Shinji’s Bankai will be used against twenty Sternritters.

Following the humiliating defeat of the Soul Reapers during the First Quincy Invasion, fans are aware that the Sternritters’ powers are nothing to underestimate. Even one Sternritter completely outclassed the Squad Captain.

This is exactly why fans are hyped about watching Shinji single-handedly go against twenty of the most powerful warriors that serve directly under Yhwach. It makes sense considering Shinji’s Bankai is only useful against multiple opponents.

The Sternritters are different from the Quincies fans are familiar with. Their powers have grown so exponentially that even the most powerful fighters, such as Byakuya Kuchiki and Sajin Komamura. There’s probably no better way to defeat the monstrous Quincies than pitting them against each other.

Bleach TYBW can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

