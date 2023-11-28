Beyoncé’s mom slams “clowns” claiming singer bleached her skin to look white

Beyoncé’s film premiere red carpet look drew ire from fans, claiming she lightened her skin, and her mother Tina Knowles clapped back.

Beyoncé stepped out in a stunning silver look at the premiere of her concert film, Renaissance. She donned an elegant silver gown and a platinum wig. Her look couldn’t be more flawless.

However, many fans claimed the singer was looking “whiter and whiter the older she gets.” Others went as far as to say she “bleached herself raw.”

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, couldn’t take the comments lying down and took to Instagram to slam critics.

Tina Knowles clapped back in an epic post on Instagram

On November 28, Tina Knowles came to her daughter’s defense in an Instagram post, calling out “all the stupid ignorant self-hating, racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white,” she wrote.

Knowles went on to describe how the Renaissance era is all about silver. “The whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?”

She then shared her frustrations with TMZ, who she claims called up Bey’s hairstylist asking for a comment. “That made my blood boil – that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness,” she said.

Beyoncé has often been at the center of various controversies in her career, something Knowles also acknowledges. “Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent, and resilience, here you sad little haters come out the woodwork.”

Beyoncé’s Renaissance film officially hits theaters on December 1. For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.