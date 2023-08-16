10 anime characters who can defeat the mighty Saitama

Are there any anime characters who can defeat the mightiest of all, Saitama? Well, we have listed 10 such characters who have the ability to knock out the caped baldy.

One Punch Man’s Saitama is considered the strongest in the franchise’s universe, as he can kill anyone with a single punch.

Not only this but Saitama’s strength was also showcased in chapter 168 of the source material, where the legendary character released a powerful sneeze that almost smashed Jupiter.

Well, even if it’s difficult to beat Saitama, it doesn’t mean there isn’t someone who can stand strong against him.

Crunchyroll

Even though Saitama’s physical abilities can beat the toughest opponents, we can’t expect him to overpower someone who almost erased humanity’s existence using their time manipulation abilities.

Tokisaki Kurumi is a spirit in the Date a Live universe, and due to her bad deeds, she’s known as the worst spirit. Kurumi doesn’t appear to be as deadly as she actually is. Apart from being a time manipulator, she also comes with the ability to create clones of herself. So, in a fight between Saitama and Kurumi, the latter can actually win as she can put the former into turmoil by making her perfect replica.

9. Ryuk (Death Note)

Netflix

Ryuk is a Shinigami who isn’t someone who can be killed or defeated; in fact, he is the one who can kill anyone in the most brutal manner, thanks to his death note. Ryuk can be only seen by the humans who have Death Note in possession, so it’s obvious Saitama is not one of those.

Ryuk is also immortal, being the god of death, and he cannot be injured even with deadly weapons. However, he can easily kill the ones he wants by writing their names in his Death Book. So, in order to kill Saitama, all Ryuk has to do is write the baldy’s name in his book.

8. Madara Uchiha (Naruto)

Crunchyroll

Madara Uchiha is said to be the strongest Uchiha, even after several years of his death. Madara was a tough fighter since childhood, and further training made him almost invincible. When he was a kid, he could beat several experienced and legendary opponents with ease. Moreover, the chakra he was born with also made him potent, as it was inherited by Indra.

Madara and Saitama are equally difficult to defeat when it comes to hand-to-hand combat, but what makes the former superior is his time reversal technique, using which he can definitely knock down Saitama.

7. Rimuru Tempest (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Crunchyroll

Rimuru Tempest is excellent at magic. She comes with an ability to freeze time, and that’s what makes her dangerous. In a face-off between Saitama and Rimuru, the former can dominate the battleground with his hand-to-hand combatting skills, but he doesn’t have a chance against the latter if she uses her aforementioned skill.

Besides that, Rimuru can also quickly heal the injuries she receives in a fight, so the damage she receives from Saitama won’t really affect her for too long.

6. Baraggan Louisenbairn (Bleach)

Hulu

Baraggan Louisenbairn from Bleach’s universe can be a worthy opponent to Saitama as he comes with several abilities that can easily surpass the caped baldy. For instance, Baraggan can slow down time, due to which the movement of his opponent will slow down too. That way, he can get plenty of time to prepare for a defensive attack.

Baraggan also has a power that allows him to increase the age of his opponents. All he has to do is touch the enemy and watch them grow old. Obviously, with aging, the opponent will also lose the ability to fight back.

5. Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Crunchyroll

Remember the time when Gojo trapped the volcano-headed curse in his infinity, making him paralyzed for a few moments? The same ability can help Gojo defeat Saitama in a battle. To be precise, Gojo’s domain expansion allows him to capture his opponents and show them the infinity where they won’t be able to move even a finger. The opponents’ brains also stop functioning when they are in this situation.

Moreover, Gojo’s infinity also allows him to create a space between himself and his opponent. So, no matter how hard Saitama tries to punch the sorcerer, his movements will get slow as he gets close to him.

4. Tanjiro in his Demonic form (Demon Slayer)

Crunchyroll

Tanjiro can’t defeat Saitama in his human form despite having above-average human being strength, but he surely can defeat him in his demon form. Well, that’s because even if he gets punched by the caped baldy, he can use his regenerative abilities to heal.

Besides that, his ability to produce electric shockwaves just by shouting loudly can bounce off Saitama and throw him miles away. Saitama can dodge attacks coming from a human being, but he is nowhere close to matching the strength and powers of a supernatural entity.

3. Saiki Kusuo (The disastrous life of Saiki K.)

Netflix

Saiki Kusuo can easily overpower Saitama using his psychic powers. We are pretty sure Saitama, with his god-like physical abilities, will not be able to deal with the powers possessed by Saiki. For instance, Saiki’s powers include mind alteration, teleportation, stone vision, and more. And these are not easy to be handled, even by someone like Saitama.

Even though Saiki can use any of his powers against Saitama but his final attack could be the stone vision that will turn his enemy into stone only with one look.

2. Zeno (Dragon Ball)

Crunchyroll

Zeno is a deity in Dragon Ball who cannot be killed, but they can erase an entire universe from existence (along with its entire population) by simply moving a finger. If Saitama stands in front of Zeno, there’s no need for them to showcase any efforts to defeat the caped baldy.

On top of everything, Zeno can mimic anyone they want. So, if they decide to defeat Saitama without making use of the erase ability, they can use one of Saitama’s abilities and can kill the opponent with ease.

1. Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit Of Demon King Academy)

Crunchyroll

Anos Voldigoad is the demon king of Tyranny, who is said to be the deadliest being to have ever existed. With his regenerative powers, he can cure even the severe injuries he receives. He is the one anime character who has the capability to knock out the gods.

Anos possesses the power of destruction within his eyes that allows him to destroy anyone who comes in front of him, so he can kill Saitama using it. Moreover, his magical eyes can also put his enemy to sleep for some time, buying Anos enough time to kill his enemy.

