One-Punch Man fans are divided on latest Season 3 tease

We’re finally in the run up to One-Punch Man Season 3, with teasers being gradually revealed ahead of the release date. The latest visual spotlights, and it isn’t inspiring much excitement.

One-Punch Man has a habit of making us wait for new episodes. Nearly four years passed between the first and second seasons of the anime show. We’re at almost five now waiting for Season 3.

To be fair, there were mitigating circumstances this time around, what with the pandemic and all. Likewise, making sure one of the best anime stays consistent in quality requires time and attention in production.

In any case, studio J.C. Staff has put out a second visual for One-Punch Man Season 3. The first had our man Saitama front and center, and this one focuses on King, the staunch S-Rank hero who’s been credited with one of our bald protagonist’s victories.

Though the drawing doesn’t tell us much, fans aren’t loving some of the details. “Looks slightly gaunter than manga design,” says one user on Reddit. “Classic J.C., they did him dirty,” says another.

Others are more positive. “Coloring is decent. Doesn’t have that weird gradient. Hopefully it will be like that on the actual episodes too,” one fan writes. “I like these designs more, less thick bold lines,” another adds on X, formerly Twitter.

We’ll have to wait until we see the show in motion to know what changes are being made to the animation, but for now, let’s just be glad One-Punch Man Season 3 is actually coming. Check out our guides on My Hero Academia Season 7 and Demon Slayer Season 4 for other top shows returning this year.