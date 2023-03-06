How to unlock One Punch Man Overwatch 2 skins and cosmetics

Here’s everything players need to know about unlocking the One Punch Man content in Overwatch 2’s upcoming event.
One Punch Man is coming to OW2 soon, thanks to an event packed with skins, themed challenges, and a variety of cosmetic items.
While fans seem especially excited to get their hands on the Doomfist Saitama skin, the collaboration will also include a Soldier 76 Mumen Rider design and Kiriko Terrible Tornado skin. And the most recent of such announcements confirmed the Genos-Genji crossover.
The all-new event kicks off on Tuesday, March 7 and it’ll close roughly four weeks later on Friday, April 6. As players prepare for the worlds of One Punch Man and OW2 to collide, here’s how unlocking the new items will work.
How to unlock Overwatch 2’s One Punch Man cosmetics and skins
Starting March 7, the One Punch Man-themed Doomfist, Kiriko, and Genji skins will be available in special store bundles, each featuring other One Punch Man cosmetic items.
A Blizzard Entertainment blog post further notes that all three of these bundles will be sold together at a discounted price.
Throughout the event, Blizzard will host challenges across the Unranked, Competitive, or Arcade game modes that reward players with six different rewards. One prize even includes the Legendary Mumen Rider-Soldier 76 skin.
A breakdown of the Overwatch 2 One Punch Man challenges and their respective awards reads as follows:
- 4 games played – Saitama’s Fist Weapon Charm
- 8 games played – Mumen Rider Name Card
- 12 games played – Cyclist of Justice Victory Pose for Soldier: 76
- 16 games played – Justice Crash Highlight Intro for Soldier: 76
- 20 games played – Boros Weapon Charm
- 24 games played – Legendary Mumen Rider-Soldier: 76 skin
Overwatch 2 users will have until the event ends on April 6 to access all of the above content.