Overwatch 2 Kiriko Terrible Tornado One Punch Man skin revealed

The next Overwatch 2 One Punch Man crossover skin has been revealed with Kiriko cosplaying as Terrible Tornado.

Overwatch 2 and One Punch Man will be colliding later this month in the form of a special event that will see multiple skins and cosmetics from the anime enter the popular hero shooter.

In addition to a Doomfist Saitama skin and Soldier 76 as Mumen Rider, the next special item has been revealed in the form of a Kiriko Terrible Tornado skin.

Speaking with Xbox Wire, Art Director Dion Rogers talked a bit about the skin and the collab as a whole.



According to Rogers, Kiriko was a good choice for the skin, because she’s a new hero and is in need of some new cosmetics; plus, she fit the character very well.

“She fits the silhouette of [Terrible Tornado] pretty well. So it just felt like a natural choice – we could do her hairstyle, but a lot of Kiriko’s base silhouette comes from her skirt, the little kind of angled parts on her clothing,” he explained.

Blizzard Entertainment Kiriko looks awesome as a One Punch Man character.

“So we could keep that look while capturing [Terrible Tornado] in kind of cosplay form.”

As Dion noted, the Overwatch devs are trying to make the skins unique in that the heroes in the game are cosplaying as OPM characters, joking that Doomfist, for example, is a fan of the anime.

The Terrible Tornado skin will cost players 2,100 coins. It will be part of a bundle that contains the Terribly Impressive Victory Pose and the Terrible Tornado namecard.

Luckily, fans won’t have long to wait. The One Punch Man x Overwatch 2 crossover is set to begin on March 7 and will run until April 6.