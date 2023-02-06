Overwatch 2 reveals One Punch Man collaboration with Doomfist Saitama skin

Overwatch 2 has announced its first-ever collaboration with One Punch Man will be coming later in Season 3.

When Doomfist was first released back in the first Overwatch, the then-DPS hero came equipped with numerous One Punch Man references with voice lines and sprays, but now, things are official.

Starting March 7 and running until April 6, fans will be able to partake in a special Seasonal Event where the worlds of Overwatch and One Punch Man will collide.

As revealed in the Season 3 trailer, Overwatch players can unlock a skin that transforms Doomfist into Saitama, the protagonist from the hit manga-turned-anime. Plus, more cosmetics are set to be revealed in leading up to the event.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 is crossing over with One Punch Man!

Overwatch 2 first IP collab revealed

The new Doomfist Saitama skin and Overwatch 2 getting involved in collaborations was actually teased last year by Overwatch VP Jon Spector.

During an interview with Game Informer, Spector praised Fortnite’s ability to bring all sorts of intellectual properties together.

“We’ve seen some really fun examples out there of games working with other brands or other games. I’m a big anime nerd myself. I think it’s super cool when I see Naruto appear in Fortnite. I don’t even play Fortnite, but that’s awesome,” he explained.

The VP went on to say that Overwatch was “interested in exploring” those possibilities and sure enough, here we are.

Although this may be the first time that Overwatch 2 has collaborated with another property, we’re sure that it won’t be the last and there could be plenty more opportunities and crossovers in the future, especially with Microsoft acquiring Blizzard.