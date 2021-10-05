What to expect in October Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct

After months of waiting, Nintendo is finally hosting an October Direct to showcase updates coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here’s what you can expect to see in the popular Switch title and our predictions.

After Animal Crossing: New Horizons released in March 2020, at the start of the global health crisis, many players took shelter in the game’s whimsical world where they were whisked away to a deserted island and tasked with starting a new life. It was an escape from reality, something to take minds off of what was going on in real life. And that caused it to skyrocket in popularity.

Advertisement

The developer promised regular updates to fill in features that were missing at launch, such as Brewster and quality of life changes. But in 2021, new content has been scarce, instead recycling events from the previous year with no communication as to when anything fresh is coming – until now, that is. An Animal Crossing Direct is set for October, giving a look at upcoming additions. Here is what we know.

Contents:

October Animal Crossing Direct date & time

During a Nintendo Direct on September 23, the developer announced that a special presentation focused solely on Animal Crossing: New Horizons will happen sometime in October. No exact date or time was revealed, though.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, there is still no news on when the Direct will take place, but we will update you as soon as that information comes to light.

What to expect in the October Animal Crossing Direct

Alongside the Direct announcement, Nintendo also released a tease for one piece of upcoming content: Brewster. Finally, after 18 months of fans asking where the character is and if he would ever come to the game, he’s finally here.

In previous Animal Crossing titles, the pigeon owned The Roost: a cafe where players could go to sit down and enjoy a cup of coffee and sometimes even live music with K.K. Slider. In Wild World and City Folk, he set up shop in the museum, and then moved to his own independent store in New Leaf.

Advertisement

Read More: Best island layouts in New Horizons

In the teaser clip, the player visits the museum and a new section has been opened for the cafe. It’s unclear whether it will always stay there or whether you’ll be able to eventually upgrade it so it becomes its own building you can place where you like.

Predictions for the October Animal Crossing Direct

It’s almost certain that we will get a look at upcoming events for the game. These have been a staple of every major update so far, so our predictions won’t include those.

Quality of life changes

Since release, players have been begging Nintendo to no end to make certain quality of life changes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. One of the most popular ideas is a toolbar that shows tool durability so you know when you craft a new one so you’re not left without a shovel when yours breaks.

Advertisement

This is something that has a good chance of being added in at some point, since the developer has been known to keep an eye on fan suggestions and complaints in the past.

Another QoL addition that could make its way into the game in a future update is being able to craft multiple items at once. We all know how it feels when you’re trying to make 50 fishing bait, for example, and having to create every single one individually – it’s genuinely painful.

Returning characters

With Brewster confirmed to be returning, it’s also highly likely that other characters could come back as well, though whether as a permanent addition or just for an event remains to be seen.

Advertisement

Out of all the special NPCs missing from New Horizons, Katrina and Digby are two we can see being added in. Digby is Isabelle’s brother and owns the Happy Home Showcase in New Leaf. Perhaps he could bring his business over to the island to live with his sister?

Katrina has always been Animal Crossing’s resident fortune teller, but didn’t make it into the Nintendo Switch game. With dream expert Luna and black market salesman Crazy Redd returning in previous updates, this isn’t out of the question.

Shop upgrades

Nook’s Cranny can only be upgraded once in New Horizons, adding more available items. In previous titles, you could upgrade the shop multiple times to the point where it was a huge department store that merged other businesses like the Able Sisters and Leif.

The fact that this isn’t in the latest title has been a disappointment for longtime fans who would spend hours grinding for Bells to be able to turn their shop into something special.

Adding more upgrades is something that is very possible, especially with the game’s crafting system where you could offer a certain amount of wood or stone as payment instead of money.