Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise DLC: Release Date, features, price

Nintendo has officially announced ‘Happy Home Paradise,’ the first paid DLC pack for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We’re here to help you find out the release date, features, and price of the latest expansion.

Since the game was released on March 20, 2020, Nintendo has offered free, seasonal updates to the island-building simulator. They’ve included countless new items, animals, among other things for your island and residents.

In a drastic change of pace for the game, they’ve announced their first paid DLC pack, ‘Happy Home Paradise,’ which allows you to help characters get settled into their new resort vacation home.

Happy Home Paradise release date & price

The paid DLC pack for Animal Crossing, Happy Home Paradise, will be available for preorders starting October 29, 2021, with the official release on November 5.

It will cost $24.99 to purchase, alongside the opportunity to get the DLC alongside the new Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack.

Happy Home Paradise features

In the new DLC, Characters with dreams will show up on your island to request that you build a perfect vacation home for them.

You will take them to a resort island where you meet up with the Paradise Planning team made up of Niko, Lottie, and Wardell.

When you get to the island, you’ll be able to help the character fulfill their dreams with these features:

Place requested furniture

Design with lighting, wallpapers, and more

build fences, and place trees, paths, and more

Definite the sizes of the interior, place walls and select a soundscape

New facilities

You can also design other facilities around the island:

Restaurant

Hospital

School

On top of an already feature-packed DLC, you can also share designs online, follow other designers, and even take stuff back to your own island to redesign your resident’s homes.

Now that you know what to expect in the newly announced Animal Crossing DLC, you can decide if it’s worth the money. Keep an eye on this post as well as Dexerto’s Animal Crossing hub for any updates.