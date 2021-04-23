How to get the Shell Arch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Dexerto

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is full of beautiful trinkets and craftable items to make your own personal paradise stand out from the crowd. The game’s craftable shell arch and shell-based items are some of the most unique, perfect for displaying on your island’s sandy beaches.

New Horizons brought fans of the game series into the Modern Age, with fantastic graphics and deeper game systems. There are plenty of ways to make money in the game through buying and selling turnips, as well as breeding flowers and rare plants to create vibrant color variations.

We’ve put together this handy guide to help you craft one of what is arguably one of the game‘s cutest items available: the shell arch.

Advertisement

Contents

How to get the shell arch

The shell arch in Animal Crossing is obtainable in a few different ways:

Lazy Villagers can gift the recipe to you (Beau, Claude, Dizzy, Erik, Punchy, Stu, and Zucker, to name a few). Obtained through a message in a bottle.

Unlike some items in the game, however, this item needs to be crafted before you can place it down on your Island or sell it.

Read More: How to get iron nuggets fast

The item itself can make you a pretty penny, or Bell, too. Selling it at Nook’s Cranny can nab you 12,360 Bells, though YouTubers such as SpookyFairy have also noted that the selling price can increase if the shell arch is a Hot Item.

How to craft the shell arch in Animal Crossing

Once you’ve got the recipe in your inventory, to craft the shell arch, you’ll need a few items. These can all be found dotted around the beaches of your island (especially when in the early stages of the game):

Advertisement

Sea Snail 3x

3x Venus Comb 3x

3x Sand Dollar 3x

3x Coral 3x

3x Giant Clam 3x

3x Cowrie 3x

Shell arch variations

If you’re planning on customizing your shell arch, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got 7 customization kits handy.

Read More: How to get thousands of dream codes

None of these colors require any extra items to craft, so feel free to choose your favorite freely. The variations available are:

Color Sprite White Brown Pink Yellow Purple Pearl

So, there you have it! All you need to know about the cute shell arch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Make sure to hop over to our main page for news and guides like our villager gift guide, or our 10 best terraforming ideas for your island.