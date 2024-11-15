How to get Pokemon TCG Pocket Special Shop Tickets & are they worth it?

Pokemon TCG Pocket may be all about collecting all the best cards and battling your opponents, but you’ll also need some items from the shop — specifically Special Shop Tickets.

While Pokemon TCG Pocket is a free-to-play game, there are some aspects players need to pay for to speed up the 12-hour wait to open the next pack. However, while you could pay for faster unlocks, boosters, or Wonder Packs, some of these items come free thanks to the game’s store.

One of these items is a set of exclusive decks, playmats, and so much more, all of which help bring a premium look to your setup. However, for that, you need Special Shop Tickets. So, here’s all you need to know about these features, from what they are, what they can get you, how to get them, and most importantly, whether it’s worth the effort.

How to get Special Shop Tickets

To get Special Shop Tickets, you can do two things, both of which are available for paid or free-to-play players:

Consume rare cards

Exchange with Shop Tickets

Exchange your rare cards

Exchanging rare cards is a simple, but risky way to get hold of Special Shop Tickets, as it will involve you losing that specific card.

However, if you have duplicates then it’s well worth exchanging them, as you can get more rewards than just the Special Shop Tickets.

To exchange your rare cards, follow the below steps:





Head to your Cards. Click the bottom right symbol and filter by rarity. Choose a One-Star or higher card you have multiple of. Select Obtain Flair. Pay the Shinedust and exchange it for Special Shop Ticket.

Now, this can be a pretty expensive way to get hold of a lot of Special Shop Tickets, but if you have duplicates, it’s always worth checking out what they can get you.

Trade in your Shop Tickets

Along with trading in your rare cards, you can also get hold of Special Shop Tickets by trading in your standard Shop Tickets and buying the currency.

It’s worth noting, however, that one Special Shop Ticket will cost you 300 of the standard Tickets, so it’s by no means a cheap endeavor.

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company

To do this, follow the below steps:

Go to the main menu. Select Shop. Scroll down to Special Shop Tickets in the main Tickets store. Click the item and pay the 300 Shop Tickets to buy one.

By following this method, you’ll need 19,200 Shop Tickets to purchase all the available items in the Special Store, so it’s best to start saving your money.

What are Special Shop Tickets?

Special Shop Tickets are Pokemon TCG Pockets’ rare currency that allows you to unlock and purchase special accessories or items in the shop.

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company

Those items include:

Coins : 12 Special Shop Tickets

: 12 Special Shop Tickets Sleeves : 12 Special Shop Tickets

: 12 Special Shop Tickets Covers : 7 Special Shop Tickets

: 7 Special Shop Tickets Playmats : 26 Special Shop Tickets

: 26 Special Shop Tickets Backdrops: 7 Special Shop Tickets

So, to purchase all the accessories, you’ll need a total of 64 Special Tickets.

How to use

Once you have your Tickets, you’ll be able to buy the above items. However, they’re a little hidden away from the traditional store.

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company

So, to use the Special Shop Tickets in Pokemon TCG Pocket, follow the below steps:

Head into the Shop. On the bottom of the page scroll until you see Special. Click on the item you want. Press Ok.

With that, you’ll have the item you desire and can start to look premium during battles or your collections.

Are Special Shop Tickets worth it?

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company

While this is entirely personal, we don’t believe they’re worth buying unless you’re a dedicated collector looking to get everything in the game.

They don’t provide any competitive advantage and are purely cosmetic, making it quite the endeavor to save and use up valuable resources on some cosmetic items. After all, if you’re looking to catch ’em all, then it’s best to purchase Hourglasses for more packs, or even some key Supporter or Item Cards.

After all, those Item Cards are much more powerful than you think, if you use them correctly.

So, that’s all you need to know about Special Shop Tickets in Pokemon TCG Pocket. While assessing your deck, or saving up all your Shop Tickets, be sure to check out all the game’s current Promo Cards or the two exciting events: Lapras ex and Genetic Apex.