KSI & Logan Paul sign NFL star QB Patrick Mahomes to Prime

KSI and Logan Paul have just signed Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes to Prime as the latest athlete to join the company.

Since its inception in January 2022, Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Hydration and Energy drinks have taken over the industry with sales and popularity.

With that, they’ve signed quite a few major names to the company, including two UFC stars and several major soccer teams in the UK including Arsenal, FC Barcelona, and more.

Now, Prime has signed yet another professional athelete to the company and its one of the NFL’s most popular players.

Prime signs NFL star Patrick Mahomes to rep company

Announced on December 18, 2023, on the official Prime Hydrate Twitter/X page, the influencer-led company has signed Kansas City Chief’s Quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the company.

“Fueling the best, Patrick Mahomes x PRIME,” it reads.

Mahomes retweeted the post as well, showing his support for his latest brand deal.

Users were quick to reply to the post with their thoughts on the signing, with many in support of Prime and Mahomes.

“The rise of Prime has been a wild one to watch,” one user replied.

“Will be the GOAT in a few years,” another commented.

A third said: “It’s crazy how much Prime has blown up in like two years.”

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.