Logan Paul & KSI face Prime Hydration lawsuit from U.S. Olympic Committee

Logan Paul and KSI have landed in hot water with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Prime Hydration is facing a lawsuit from the organization for alleged trademark infringement.

Logan Paul and KSI’s joint venture into the sports drink industry Prime Hydration has been relatively successful so far. The brand is so well-known that it has an entire South Park special dedicated to it.

Prime has landed major collabs with personalities like Mr. Beast as well as sponsoring the likes of IShowSpeed and even the UFC. A similar sponsorship deal with NBA legend Kevin Durant has caused a bit of trouble for Prime and its owners, however.

Article continues after ad

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is suing Prime Hydration for the use of trademarked phrases, specifically in relation to marketing for the brand’s collaboration with Kevin Durant.

DrinkPrime Prime’s collaboration with Durant is targeting its biggest rival Gatorade.

In a federal lawsuit filed within the District of Colorado, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee alleges that Logan Paul’s company used “Olympic-related terminology and trademarks on product packaging, Internet advertising, and in promotions featuring a Prime Hydration flavor and athlete Kevin Durant.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The lawsuit references promotional material that refers to a flavor of Prime as the “Team USA Kevin Durant Drink” and the “Kevin Durant Olympic Prime Drink”. The committee also alleged that they had sent communications requesting that Prime Hydration remove any infringing material.

“Despite numerous requests from USOPC, Defendant did not remove all infringing social media posts,” the complaint read. “[The] Defendant is still actively infringing USOPC marks.”

“Prime Hydration’s conduct has been and continues to be willful, deliberate, and in bad faith, with malicious intent to trade on the goodwill of the USOPC and the IOC,” the lawsuit asserted.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, neither Logan Paul, KSI, nor any official Prime Hydration channels have commented on the lawsuit.