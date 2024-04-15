IShowSpeed destroys another setup to celebrate YouTube subscriber milestone

IShowSpeed reached yet another YouTube milestone and celebrated in style by crashing into his stream setup.

YouTube icon IShowSpeed has taken the platform in recent years, amassing millions of followers with his on-stream antics, impressive athleticism and wild IRL journeys.

On April 15, Speed watched as his YouTube subscriber count ticked up in real time until it reached a whopping 24M – a major feat for the 19-year-old.

Just as he had done when reaching 20M, the YouTuber dove head-first into his camera, but this time, he added a bit of flair. After first running out of his room, Speed performed a cartwheel and then propelled himself forward, spearing his setup with a crazy tackle.

As Speed crashed into his setup his stream went dead with no signal being detected, but he could be heard typing on his keyboard before it ended.

The YouTuber is never one to shy away from celebrating in style. On July 4, 2023, Speed celebrated America’s Independence by lighting fireworks inside his house.

The past two years leading up to this latest milestone have been tremendous for the influencer. In addition to finally meeting his football hero, Cristiano Ronaldo, Speed even made an appearance at WrestleMania 40 where he was RKO’d by Randy Orton for helping Logan Paul.

Paul rewarded Speed for his efforts a day later by welcoming him to the Prime Squad as the brand’s newest celebrity acquisition.

There’s no telling what Speed has in store for his next major YouTube achievement when he inevitably reaches 25M in the near future.