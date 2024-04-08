IShowSpeed reveals crushing injuries after WrestleMania 40 appearance

IShowSpeed shared his long list of ailments after appearing ringside during Wrestlemania 40’s triple-threat match for the United States championship in Philadelphia, PA on Sunday.

The YouTuber accompanied reigning United States champion Logan Paul to the ring, adorned in a “Prime” costume advertising Paul’s sports drink. IShowSpeed stood in support of the 29-year-old WWE superstar who took on Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

At a critical point in the wrestling match, Orton was about to punt Paul in the head, but IShowSpeed pulled his friend out of the ring. Orton then confronted and viciously kicked the 19-year-old in the abdomen before taking him onto the announcer’s table and performing his signature RKO.

IShowSpeed took to X to reflect on the memorable experience that also left him in pain afterward. He mentioned a long list of injuries he sustained after taking the blow from the WWE’s 18th Grand Slam champion.

“I got a fat headache right now,” the internet star said. “I got a bad, bad bad wind knocked out of me, but y’all, imma just be in the hospital for one day. Imma be ok. I’m not dead, so I don’t want to think nobody’s dead, but I got RKO’d by Randy Orton, so, my head is hurting so bad man.”

As a non-professional wrestler, the finisher took its toll on him. It was worth something though, as Paul was able to recover and retain his title off of a frog splash finisher on Orton.

IShowSpeed was a valued addition to the high-stakes matchup. The Ohio native was one of several celebrity guest performers at WrestleMania 40 including retired NFL star Jason Kelce and his former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Lane Johnson.