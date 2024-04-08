SportsWrestling

IShowSpeed reveals crushing injuries after WrestleMania 40 appearance

Matthew Legros
Randy Orton (left) and IShowSpeed (right) at WrestleMania 40.Associated Press

IShowSpeed shared his long list of ailments after appearing ringside during Wrestlemania 40’s triple-threat match for the United States championship in Philadelphia, PA on Sunday.

The YouTuber accompanied reigning United States champion Logan Paul to the ring, adorned in a “Prime” costume advertising Paul’s sports drink. IShowSpeed stood in support of the 29-year-old WWE superstar who took on Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

At a critical point in the wrestling match, Orton was about to punt Paul in the head, but IShowSpeed pulled his friend out of the ring. Orton then confronted and viciously kicked the 19-year-old in the abdomen before taking him onto the announcer’s table and performing his signature RKO.

IShowSpeed took to X to reflect on the memorable experience that also left him in pain afterward. He mentioned a long list of injuries he sustained after taking the blow from the WWE’s 18th Grand Slam champion.

“I got a fat headache right now,” the internet star said. “I got a bad, bad bad wind knocked out of me, but y’all, imma just be in the hospital for one day. Imma be ok. I’m not dead, so I don’t want to think nobody’s dead, but I got RKO’d by Randy Orton, so, my head is hurting so bad man.”

As a non-professional wrestler, the finisher took its toll on him. It was worth something though, as Paul was able to recover and retain his title off of a frog splash finisher on Orton.

IShowSpeed was a valued addition to the high-stakes matchup. The Ohio native was one of several celebrity guest performers at WrestleMania 40 including retired NFL star Jason Kelce and his former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Lane Johnson.

Related Topics

ishowspeedWWE

About The Author

Matthew Legros

Matthew graduated from Brooklyn College in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communications. In the past, he's written for Heavy Sports, Sports Illustrated, and SB Nation. On top of penning scripts for Empire Sports Media, Matthew covers the latest NBA, NFL and Boxing news for Dexerto. His expertise lies in basketball, with a personal passion for track-and-field. You can contact him at matthew.legros@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Former WWE and UFC star Ronda Rousey
Wrestling
Ronda Rousey says WWE must “clean out” Vince McMahon’s “cronies”
Sean McCormick
Wrestlemania 40 is receiving rave reviews from WWE fans after an all-time main event
Wrestling
WWE fans call Wrestlemania 40 main event “the best ever”
Hunter Haas
Popular stream IShowSpeed came to the defense of Logan Paul at Wrestlemania 40
Sports
Randy Orton RKOs IShowSpeed at Wrestlemania after shock WWE debut
Hunter Haas
Snoop Dogg’s hilarious commentary stole the show at Wrestlemania 40
Wrestling
WWE fans praise Snoop Dogg’s hilarious Wrestlemania 40 commentary
Hunter Haas
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech