IShowSpeed dives into streaming setup to celebrate 20 million subscriber milestone

IShowSpeed celebrated reaching 20 million subscribers on YouTube by diving headfirst into his own streaming setup, crashing his broadcast in the process.

The top streamer is no stranger to odd celebrations, and he’s crashed his own setup before, but this is one of the most strenuous things Speed has done since his return from the hospital earlier this month.

Speed previously hit the 16 million subscriber milestone in March this year, meaning he gained more than four million subscribers in five months. This is one of the fastest growths YouTube has seen in recent years.

IShowSpeed crashes his stream by crashing into setup

As his live subscriber number ticked over to 20 million, Speed climbed onto the dresser behind his chair, and gave a short monologue about how he felt about his audience.

He then said “goodbye,” in an uncharacteristically serious way, before waving at the stream and diving headfirst at his camera.

The stream’s live image freezes the moment before impact, accompanied by a loud crashing noise, which was most likely the sound of impact.

It’s unlikely Speed is going to scale back his over-the-top celebrations any time soon.

The top YouTube streamer has been in hot water recently after accidentally flashing his viewers during a Five Nights at Freddy’s let’s play. The mistake earned him a lot of ridicule online, and even got to the point where fans and family were making fun of him for it.

However, it remains unlikely that Speed will be banned for the error, and he has remained just as active on social media and content creation as he normally is. However, Speed remains permanently banned from Twitch since 2021.

To see what IShowSpeed has done for his previous subscriber milestones, check out the time he celebrated so hard he started bleeding.