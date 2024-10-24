IShowSpeed reveals long-awaited country tour is finally in the works

IShowSpeed has revealed the next country he’ll be visiting for a tour, and it’s one that has been highly requested by fans.

When IShowSpeed first rose to prominence, he was just streaming from his house. He’d play games like EA FC, chat on Omegle, and even have his family join him. However, as he’s become one of the most popular streamers around, he’s been venturing out a bit more.

Speed has popped up in Qatar at the World Cup, following his hero Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia and Asia to watch games, and even traveling across Europe. These trips haven’t been without issue, though, with Speed having to pay out thousands after fans damaged the cars he’s been traveling in.

These trips have become an event, with fans across the globe begging Speed to travel to their country. Australia has been at the top of many wishlists for his next tour, and the YouTube streamer is close to honoring that.

“All imma say is that Australia will be the next country I’m going to,” he said during a Space on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’m not giving out a date. Just know it’s coming sooner than what you think.”

The streaming star remained coy on what he has planned for this trip, but if his previous tours or anything to go by, he’ll do anything.

Speed’s most recent tour, which was across South East Asia, was a massive boost for his channel too. He broke his own concurrent viewership record, blasted past another subscriber milestone, and continued to maintain his dominance as YouTube’s most popular streamer.

Heading to Australia – somewhere fans have been desperate to see him at – would boost him even further. Though, he hasn’t streamed in a little while, so just getting him back live would be a start.

Plus, he still owes fans that race with Jake Paul too.

