IShowSpeed’s brother explains why YouTube fame ‘ticks him off’ as he won’t appear anymore

IShowSpeed’s brother Jamal has explained why he’s no longer appearing on Speed’s streams, saying it “ticks me off” whenever someone brings up his sibling’s popularity.

As IShowSpeed has grown to become one of the most popular streamers around, the YouTube star has had plenty of guests on his stream. He’s had Cristiano Ronaldo – both the real one and an imposter – Kim Kardashian, Kai Cenat, and even politicians.

His own brother, Jamal, had been a fixture at times too, especially in those streams from their family home.

As Speed has branched out into bigger content, with more of a focus on IRL goings-on abroad, his brother and other family members have started appearing less.

In Jamal’s case, he’s happy to take a back seat and doesn’t want to appear on his brother’s streams for a good while anyway.

“Let’s say I wanna be a regular kid. I wanna do stuff without a famous brother, let’s say that,” Speed’s brother said during a recent stream of his own. “I wanna do my own stuff, I don’t wanna have my brother be the main center of attention like every time I go to school. They bring up Speed and you know, yadda yadda yadda, it ticks me off.”

He added that he wants to “hop off” his brother’s streams for at least a few years and won’t be appearing anymore.

“I wanna cut contact with everybody over there and just be myself, bro,” Jamaal continued. “You know what I’m saying? Take a break off Speed’s streams, take a break off like streaming in general, and start, you know, worrying about myself.”

Even though Jamal isn’t appearing anymore, his brother’s success has continued to skyrocket. He’s linking up with Lil Durk and Kai Cenat on a song and is finally getting his own PRIME Hydration flavor too.