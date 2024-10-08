IShowSpeed attempts to break world record for most backflips in 24 hours

IShowSpeed is attempting to break the record for most backflips in 24 hours, but there may be an issue with him making the record official.

Over the last few years, IShowSpeed has skyrocketed in popularity with his off-the-wall antics, unique IRL streams, and crazy athleticism.

Most recently, he took viewers on a Southeast Asian trip that broke viewership records and made IShowSpeed the most-viewed English streamer of all time. Back in August, he went viral after jumping over two moving supercars on video.

On October 7, 2024, the YouTube star revealed his plan to livestream an attempt at breaking the world record for most backflips in a 24-hour period.

Set back in 2019 by Nico Scheicher from Austria, the current record is 1,001 backflips. To beat the record, he’ll have to do 42 backflips every 60 minutes.

The post quickly went viral on X, and fans flocked to the comments to share their excitement for the YouTuber’s attempt at breaking the record.

At almost 90 minutes into the stream, IShowSpeed has done 168 backflips and is well on his way to breaking the record.

Guinness World Records responds to Speed’s record attempt

The Guinness World Records X account even chimed in, saying they didn’t know it was happening.

“We had no idea this was happening but you do you bro,” they said.

It’s unknown whether GWR is trolling or they actually didn’t know about Speed’s attempt at breaking the record, but if they didn’t it could spell disaster for the YouTube streamer.

For all Guinness World Record attempts, a person must register with the company and sign its agreement before the attempt takes place.

If Speed hadn’t done that before the stream began, his record wouldn’t be recognized in an official capacity by the company.

Twitch streamer PineappleHoops learned this the hard way back in September 2024 when she broke the world record for “butt-hooping” live on the platform.