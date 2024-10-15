IShowSpeed ‘impresses’ Olympian who wants to help him break backflip record

Streaming star IShowSpeed has gotten some compliments from a Team US Olympic medalist for his attempt at breaking the world record of backflips in one day. And, they even want to help him.

Over the past few years, IShowSpeed has proven that his streams are going to be wildly unpredictable. Speed started out by just playing FIFA and Valorant in his room, and also chatting on Omegle. However, he’s branched way out over the last year.

While the majority of his streams over the summer were chaos-filled IRL broadcasts, he’s brought things down a notch in recent weeks.

However, in early October, he decided he wanted to break the world record for the number of backflips done in 24 hours. It was a high bar – just over 1000 backflips – but Speed fell short in the 600 range. The streaming star claimed he was “paralyzed” after the attempt as well.

His effort did, however, impress Olympic bronze medalist Frederick Richard and he wants to help next time.

“I got to say, Speed, I’m impressed. 660 backflips! I would train you speed,” he said on his FredrickFlips TikTok account, noting there is some “technical stuff” that the streamer could “optimize” for next time.

“Part of me is like, damn, do I break the record? Definitely can, definitely done hundreds in practice but also, is it worth the damage?” the Olympian continued. “I’m impressed that you went through with it. If this video goes viral, I’ll do it!”

Speed has promised fans that he would attempt to beat the record, which is currently held by Austrian Nico Scheicher, after a short break.

Help from an Olympic-level gymnast would definitely give him a better chance next time. We’ll have to wait and see what happens in the coming weeks.