IShowSpeed finishes Southeast Asia tour with absurd viewership stats

IShowSpeed’s Southeast Asia tour has been an unqualified success thanks to some eyewatering viewership numbers and a big jump in subscribers.

Is YouTube sensation IShowSpeed the best to ever do it? The argument could definitely be made after a wild tour around Southeast Asia. His travels throughout the region have been jam-packed with the usual sorts of antics the streamer is known for.

He’s played with tigers, nearly died falling off an elephant, and had his equipment stolen by monkeys. Of course, humans also enjoy him with massive groups of fans showing up wherever he goes and celebrities like Simu Liu and Manny Pacquiao dropping in on streams.

IShowSpeed seems to know what the people want because his time in Southeast Asia drew some insane numbers. The steamer racked up over 110 million views for the duration of the trip as well as a massive bump in total subscribers.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to see these massive numbers if you’ve been following Speed’s progress over the course of his trip. The whole tour was essentially a steady stream of new ceilings being reached.

Whether it was smaller achievements like putting on the most-viewed Chess stream of all time with Manny Pacquiao or bigger feats like surpassing Taylor Swift’s TikTok following, Speed cleaned up in Southeast Asia.

Undoubtedly the biggest moment of the trip was when the streamer managed to draw in 1,043,028 live viewers during the Indonesian leg of the tour. This feat made IShowSpeed the number-one English-speaking streamer of all time.

Naturally, Speed also received a huge bump in subs during his time in the region with 3.4 million people joining the hype train. This pushed him over the 30 million mark for total YouTube subscribers and naturally, he botched a backflip as a result.

