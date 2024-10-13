IShowSpeed reveals he was temporarily paralyzed by 24-hour backflip challenge

IShowSpeed returned to streaming following a four-day absence, stating that he was left unable to move his legs after attempting 650 backflips in a single day which kept him from going live.

On October 12, Speed went live on YouTube for the first stream since his failed attempt at breaking the world record for the most backflips completed in 24 hours. In which he explained what had happened since and why he was forced to stop streaming.

“After I knew it was over, that I couldn’t walk, after I ended the stream, I went to sleep,” the streamer began, explaining that as soon as he woke up the next day he was unable to get up.

“I thought I had to go to the hospital, like I genuinely could not move. I couldn’t bend my legs and I’m not even capping chat that’s the real reason I haven’t been streaming these past few days,” he added.

Despite some of his live chat not believing him, he responded, “Okay, y’all do 650 backflips and tell me how you feel the next day.”

Despite failing the challenge, IShowSpeed achieved 660 backflips in total before quitting after his legs were no longer able to attempt the move. The official record of 1,001 had previously been set in 2019 by Nico Scheicher from Austria, making him 401 backflips short.

During the stream, he also tried taking regular breaks to maintain his energy and strength, but even a massage therapist sent by Jake Paul was not enough to keep him going.

This is not the first time streamers have attempted to break world records while live and Speed’s efforts may have been inspired by those that happened in September on Twitch.

These included Censor shattering the official 24-hour pull-up world record and PineappleHoops beating a “butt-hooping” record despite it not being officially recognized.