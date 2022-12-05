WoW Dragonflight Enchanting guide: How to learn, Knowledge points, leveling, best specialization & how to make Gold

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

This WoW Dragonflight Enchanting guide includes everything you need to know in order to learn the profession, make money from it, get the best gear possible, and spend Knowledge points wisely.

Enchanting has long been one of the more popular professions in World of Warcraft.

Although professions have been reworked in Dragonflight, Enchanting still provides players the opportunity to disenchant their unused items into improved gear stats, cosmetics, their Professions Item, wands, and more.

On top of that, Dragonflight brings even bigger changes with the addition of Dragonriding and a whole new race & class with the Dracthyr and Evoker.

Let’s get into the basics of Enchanting, how you can earn money, and how to level up the profession.

Blizzard WoW Dragonflight is now live after months of anticipation.

WoW Dragonflight Enchanting: How to learn the profession

The easiest way to learn Enchanting in Dragonflight is to speak to any Enchanting Trainer you come across in the Dragon Isles. Right when you get to the Waking Shores in Wingrest Embassy, speak to Veeno who can teach you Enchanting right off the bat.

In Valdrakken, there is an NPC named Soragosa that you can use as your reliable Enchanting location once you’ve hit Dragonflight’s end-game.

WoW Dragonflight Enchanting: Knowledge points

Knowledge points are brand new to WoW in Dragonflight, and they serve as a new currency for gathering and crafting professions. Each profession now has a specialization tree where unlockable abilities, improvements, and recipes await.

Knowledge points are difficult to come by and often are granted one at a time via Profession Trainer Quests. They also can be obtained via First-Time recipes, First-Time Gathers, Random Crafted Item Drops, and more.

Players need to hit Level 25 in a profession to use Knowledge points. Knowledge points cannot be refunded at all, so use them wisely.

WoW Dragonflight Enchanting: How to level

In order to level up your Enchanting profession, you’ll have to craft items that grant skill points and disenchant items that you gather as you level up in the Dragon Isles.

While disenchanting items, look to make items that have a First-Craft bonus. You can tell which item will grant the First-Craft bonus if it is labeled as such on the left sidebar before crafting the item.

Some of the items you’ll want to craft require rare reagents like Spark of Ingenuity and Artisan’s Mettle. These are time-gated, so

make sure that when you use them to craft something rare, it’s exactly what you want.

Blizzard Entertainment WoW Dragonflight introduced huge changes to professions.

WoW Dragonflight Enchanting guide: Best Specialization & Talents

Specializations are split up into three different disciplines, all of which have sub-specializations within them.

For you, the best one to choose is going to be the one that satisfies what you want out of the game: Do you want to disenchant as efficiently as possible, or do you want to craft the absolute best wands and tools?

Depending on your answer, the best spec & talents are going to change. For the sake of this guide, we will focus on being efficient with disenchanting, as this will be the most beginner-friendly way to attack it.

To start, put 10 points into Insight of the Blue. Then, put 40 points into Draconic Disenchantment. Afterward, put another 25 points into Insight of the Blue once again. After that, drop 40 more points into Primal Extraction.

After that, dump the rest of your points into Insight of the Blue.

WoW Dragonflight Enchanting guide: How to make Gold

Naturally, Enchanting allows you to get Gold by taking unwanted gear and materials and crafting them into wands, enchants, and other items.

One of the best ways to make Gold with Enchanting is the fulfill Crafting Orders. Although, this will be heavily dependent on timing and what server you’re on. Mind the Crafting Orders market towards the end of each week, since most of your fellow Enchanters will have used up all their allotted orders and the markets could go up due to demand.

Also, check the value of your resources using the website The Undermine Journal. This website tracks auction house statistics, allowing you to monitor markets and sell and hold when need be.

Although you can make money by simply enchanting the gear you have and listing it, the auction house will surely be flooded with gear with similar enchants and drive down the value.

