Dragon Age: The Veilguard class tier list: Warrior, Rogue & Mage ranked

In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, your class counts for a lot. It’s how you present yourself throughout the story, the companions you choose along your adventures, and of course, how you prefer to take down those Darkspawn or worse.

As such, choosing between the three classes isn’t an easy decision, especially when so much depends on it. The playstyle is between the three is very different, so you have to work out your own skills, and preferences, and know how they play later on in the game, too.

So, to ensure the choice is as easy as it can be, we’ve dived into the game, and after trying out all three classes and defeating as many Darkspawn and Venatori as we could, we’ve created a comprehensive tier list so you know just who to choose.

Class tier list

TIER Class S Warrior A Mage, Rogue

Our tiers explained

S: The best

A: Very good

It’s worth noting, that considering there are only three classes in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, all are pretty good to use. Especially considering their ability to perform ranged and melee attacks, as well as the number of skills you can gain to adapt your class.

S-Tier class in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Warrior







When it comes to Dragon Age: The Veilguard, it certainly feels like all three classes were designed to hold the same, or at least similar power. However, that got somewhat forgotten with the Warrior, who stand out as easily the most powerful class in the game.

The ability to switch between fast-paced swords and shield combat to slower two-handed weapons adds immense versatility, as well as being able to deal constant stagger to enemies, turning you into either a deadly quick attacking machine or a true executioner.

Combine this with the Rage resource, which is simple to build if you use the right skill points, and you have new ways to generate more power.

To truly reach S-tier, we recommend focusing on a Reaper build for the Warrior in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The ability to steal health from enemies removes the need for potions. Then, add in the shield and sword and you have quick attacks and a shield that can come back to you. This deals massive ranged damage, and bounces for extra impact (so long as you use the right perks).

For the best Warrior build in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, check out our guide.

A-Tier classes in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Mage







Unlike the Warrior, the Mage has to consider Mana when fighting, which forces it into A-tier.

Naturally, this class is very much a glass cannon, meaning Mages have some fantastic damaging abilities, but are extremely weak when it comes to being attacked. As such, your Mana and spells are heavily relied on, meaning a drain or slow spell can be deadly.

That being said, the Mage is still a fantastic class to explore, bringing tons of versatility and a key overlap with companions’ abilities too. In fact, the companion similarities is what sets the Mage apart. Players can perform fantastic combos with practically all the spell-casting companions, creating power and effects the Warrior or Rogue could never do.

We suggest playing through Orb and Dagger combat, keeping the attacks fast and fun. Sure, the damage is a little lower and there’s a bit more risk, but it’s ideal to keep yourself safe when that mana runs out after your big spell.

For the best Mage build in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, check out our guide.

Rogue







The Rogue slots in the middle of the other two classes. It’s not as tanky as the Warrior, but it doesn’t have the squishy feel of the Mage. It doesn’t have the high-damage spellcasting but isn’t as slow as the heavy fighter.

As such, the Rogue manages to find that balance in between, boasting quick and powerful attacks, all based on your dodge and parry skills. So, while there’s a fair bit of skill and timing, you’re rewarded in droves once it’s mastered.

There’s an inherent cooperative nature within this class too, merging well with multiple companions, like Davrin, Belarria, or really any ranged fighter. With the Rogue, players get to really perfect their skills and work to find the combination that works best for them, rather than the class they’ve picked.

Complementing this is the versatility between ranged and melee. Sure, melee from the Duelist is powerful for the Rogue, but through the Veil Ranger you’re able to hit hard from afar, or you can do the same with the traps, explosions, and contraptions of the Saboteur.

We suggest exploring the Duelist Specialization, it hits hard, lets you thrive off a good parry and dodge, and brings out a fighting style the other two classes miss out on. Sure, it’s not exactly as powerful as the Warrior, but if you like ducking and weaving, the Rogue will undoubtedly hold its own.

For the best Rogue build in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, check out our guide.

So, now you’ve chosen your ideal class, be sure to take a look at all the factions you can join in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, or the Wolf Statuette locations once you dive in. Alternatively, it’s worth keeping an eye on how to change your character’s appearance, just in case you’re not too happy with your current design.

