WoW Dragonflight Blacksmithing guide: How to learn, Knowledge points, Reagents & best leveling paths

WoW Dragonflight Blacksmithing is a bit different than in previous expansions. Let’s get into how to level the profession, how knowledge points work, and the best leveling paths.

Professions have had a fairly major overhaul in WoW’s newest expansion Dragonflight.

While there are still plenty of viable professions to grind away at, Blacksmithing is still arguably the best one for both the awesome gear and weaponry, as well as the nice amount of gold you can make yourself.

Let’s get into how Blacksmithing works in Dragonflight, and what the new Knowledge point system is.

Blizzard WoW Dragonflight revamps the Blacksmithing profession.

WoW Dragonflight Blacksmithing: How to learn

Although Blacksmithing has received some changes, at its core, it’s still the same as it’s always been. Blacksmithing is the art of crafting objects using steel, iron, and others by forging the metal through hammering, heating cutting, and bending.

Those who learn Blacksmithing can create Plate Armor, Weapons, Profession Equipment, and Consumables. If you are looking to pick up Blacksmithing in the Dragon Isles, head to any one of these NPCs for a chat:

Kholmar Sunrunner of the Inn in Wingrest Embassy, players who already have Blacksmithing learned will be offered the quest Dragon Isles Blacksmithing.

Metalshaper Kuroko in The Obsidian Enclave in Valdrakken.

Custodian Vernagos in Camp Antonidas in the Azure Span.

Gringot Coldsteel in the Obsidian Throne in the Waking Shores.

Farrier Uugan in Teerakai in Ohn’ahran Plains.

Blacksmithing has changed a bit, as now every recipe can be learned by skill 50, and players who level the skill beyond 50 will gain bonuses to their skill level in crafting by allowing them to craft better Weapons and Armor.

WoW Dragonflight Blacksmithing: Knowledge points

Each profession in Dragonflight now has its own Specialization tree. Players use Knowledge points to unlock different branches of the Specialization tree, which is unlocked when you hit level 25 when in a profession.

Here are the known ways to earn Knowledge points:

Profession Quests : Complete Blacksmithing quests and earn Knowledge. These are unlocked at level 68 along with World Quests when the campaign is completed.

: Complete Blacksmithing quests and earn Knowledge. These are unlocked at level 68 along with World Quests when the campaign is completed. First Time Crafts : Crafting a recipe for the very first time will grant +1 Knowledge, as well as an Artisan’s Mettle.

: Crafting a recipe for the very first time will grant +1 Knowledge, as well as an Artisan’s Mettle. One-Time Treasure : Exploring the world and picking up a one-time treasure will grant players a certain amount of Knowledge.

: Exploring the world and picking up a one-time treasure will grant players a certain amount of Knowledge. Draconic Treatise on Blacksmithing – A Bind-on-Pickup Inscription item that can be crafted through Work Orders, limited to 1 per week.

– A Bind-on-Pickup Inscription item that can be crafted through Work Orders, limited to 1 per week. Dusty Blacksmith’s Diagrams – Purchase from Rabul in Valdrakken for 100/150/200 Artisan’s Mettle near the Crafter’s Orders area which awards you +10 Knowledge. Each time you purchase this item, it gets more expensive. You are required to have various levels of Artisan’s Consortium reputation, depending on which item you are purchasing.

– Purchase from Rabul in Valdrakken for 100/150/200 Artisan’s Mettle near the Crafter’s Orders area which awards you +10 Knowledge. Each time you purchase this item, it gets more expensive. You are required to have various levels of Artisan’s Consortium reputation, depending on which item you are purchasing. Dragon Shard of Knowledge – After completing The Master of Their Craft in Ohn’ahran Plains, you will be given a repeatable turn-in based on your profession to reward you 3 Knowledge Points and 50 Artisan’s Mettle.

Blacksmithing is looking to be potentially the most important profession due to the new focus on end-game armor, and the ability to craft high item-level gear.

Blizzard Entertainment WoW Dragonflight launched on November 28, 2022.

WoW Dragonflight Blacksmithing: Reagents

Getting comfortable with the various reagents used for crafting will be key to anybody who wants to be a serious Blacksmith in World of Warcraft.

Reagents are obtained typically by the Mining skill. Here are the Ore, Crafted Reagents, and Dragon Riding materials you’ll come across:

Ore

Serevite Ore: the basic Dragonflight ore, Miners can find this all over the Dragon Isles easily.

Draconium Ore: found in the Dragon Isles, trained Miners will become familiar with this ore.

Khaz’gorite Ore: a rare find while mining Dragon Isles ore.

Crafted Reagents

Frostfire Alloy: an alloy that uses Awakened Frost as a reagent.

Infurious Alloy: an Ire-infused alloy.

Primal Molten Alloy: one of the new smelted bars, alloys are now the key reagents in high-level plans.

Obsidian Seared Alloy: these Epic alloys must be crafted at the Earth Warder’s Forge in Dragonbane Keep.

Dragonriding

Prototype Explorer’s Barding Framework: new Dragonriding customizations can be learned by having a Leatherworker craft bardings using this reagent.

Prototype Regal Barding Framework: used by Leatherworkers, this reagent allows for new Dragonriding customizations.

WoW Dragonflight Blacksmithing: Best leveling paths

Blacksmiths can level primarily either Armor or Weapons, although there can be some overlapping. Either way, you’ll be able to get to level 50 with relative ease.

Here is our guide for leveling 1 – 50 with Armor.

Blacksmithing Level 1 – 50 Armor

Here are the crafting items you’ll need:

Primal Flux: 122

Draconium Ore: 148

Serevite Ore: 84

Khaz’gorite Ore: 100

Awakened Earth: 25

Awakened Fire: 25

And here is what you’ll need to craft:

Skill level Item Quantity Materials Required 1 – 4 Draconium Blacksmith’s Hammer 1 4 Primal Flux, 2 Draconium Ore, 10 Serevite Ore 4 – 7 Explorer’s Plate Bracers 1 2 Primal Flux, 3 Draconium Ore, 8 Serevite Ore 7 – 10 Explorer’s Plate Boots 1 2 Primal Flux, 3 Draconium Ore, 10 Serevite Ore 10 – 16 Explorer’s Plate Chestguard 2 4 Primal Flux, 6 Draconium Ore, 10 Serevite Ore 16 – 22 Draconium Blacksmith’s Toolbox 2 6 Primal Flux, 6 Draconium Ore, 20 Serevite Ore 22 – 25 Draconium Leatherworker’s Knife 1 4 Primal Flux, 3 Draconium Ore, 12 Serevite Ore 25 – 50 Primal Molten Alloy 25 25 Awakened Earth, 25 Awakened Fire, 100 Primal Flux, 125 Draconium Ore, 100 Khaz’gorite Ore

Blacksmithing Level 1 – 50 Weapons

Here are the items you’ll need:

Primal Flux: 132

Draconium Ore: 144

Serevite Ore: 82

Khaz’gorite Ore: 100

Awakened Earth: 25

Awakened Fire: 25

And here is what you’ll need to craft:

Skill Level Item Quantity Materials Required 1 – 7 Draconium Blacksmith’s Hammer 2 8 Primal Flux, 4 Draconium Ore, 20 Serevite Ore 7 – 10 Draconium Pickaxe 1 4 Primal Flux, 2 Draconium Ore, 10 Serevite Ore 10 – 16 Draconium Sickle 2 8 Primal Flux, 4 Draconium Ore, 20 Serevite Ore 16 – 22 Draconium Skinning Knife 2 8 Primal Flux, 6 Draconium Ore, 20 Serevite Ore 22 – 25 Draconium Leatherworker’s Knife 1 4 Primal Flux, 3 Draconium Ore, 12 Serevite Ore 25 – 50 Primal Molten Alloy 25 25 Awakened Earth, 25 Awakened Fire, 100 Primal Flux, 125 Draconium Ore, 100 Khaz’gorite Ore

Blacksmithing Level 50 – 100 Armor

Here are the items you’ll need:

Awakened Earth: 10

Awakened Fire: 10

Primal Flux: 280

Draconium Ore: 50

Khaz’gorite Ore: 840

Artisan’s Mettle: 4,500

Serevite Ore: 2,000

Spark of Ingenuity: 20

Primal Chaos: 600

Primal Molten Alloy: 280

Here is what to craft:

Skill level Item Quantity Materials Required 50 – 55 Primal Molten Alloy (This recipe will be yellow, so it may take more than five crafts) 5 5 Awakened Earth, 5 Awakened Fire, 20 Primal Flux, 25 Draconium Ore, 20 Khaz’gorite Ore 55 – 60 Primal Molten Alloy (This recipe will be green, so it will absolutely take more than five crafts) 5 5 Awakened Earth, 5 Awakened Fire, 20 Primal Flux, 25 Draconium Ore, 20 Khaz’gorite Ore 60 – 80 Khaz’gorite Blacksmith’s Toolbox (This recipe uses large amounts of Artisan’s Mettle. If running short, you can substitute this with Primal Molten Vambraces) 20 4,500 Artisan’s Mettle, 240 Primal Flux, 800 Khaz’gorite Ore, 2,000 Serevite Ore 80 – 100 Primal Molten Vambraces 20 20 Spark of Ingenuity, 600 Primal Chaos, 280 Primal Molten Alloy

Blacksmithing Level 50 – 100 Weapons

Here is a list of items you’ll need:

Awakened Earth: 10

Awakened Fire: 10

Primal Flux: 280

Draconium Ore: 50

Khaz’gorite Ore: 840

Artisan’s Mettle: 4,500

Serevite Ore: 2,000

Spark of Ingenuity: 20

Primal Chaos: 1,600

Primal Molten Alloy: 340

Here is what you’ll need to craft:

Skill Level Item Quantity Materials Required 50 – 55 Primal Molten Alloy (This recipe will be yellow, so it may take more than five crafts) 5 5 Awakened Earth, 5 Awakened Fire, 20 Primal Flux, 25 Draconium Ore, 20 Khaz’gorite Ore 55 – 60 Primal Molten Alloy (This recipe will be green, so it will absolutely take more than five crafts) 5 5 Awakened Earth, 5 Awakened Fire, 20 Primal Flux, 25 Draconium Ore, 20 Khaz’gorite Ore 60 – 80 Khaz’gorite Blacksmith’s Toolbox (This recipe uses large amounts of Artisan’s Mettle. If you find yourself running short, you can substitute with Primal Molten Longsword) 20 4,500 Artisan’s Mettle, 240 Primal Flux, 800 Khaz’gorite Ore, 2,000 Serevite Ore 80 – 100 Primal Molten Longsword 20 20 Spark of Ingenuity, 1,600 Primal Chaos, 340 Primal Molten Alloy

Follow these steps and you’ll be on your way to mastering Blacksmithing in no time.

