When does WoW Dragonflight launch? Release time & date for all regions

World of Warcraft’s next expansion, WoW Dragonflight, is launching in November 2022. If you’re looking for the WoW Dragonflight release time for all regions, you’re in the right place.

Activision Blizzard is about to open the doors to Dragonflight for World of Warcraft players around the world.

Back in September, Season 1 details were confirmed for the upcoming patch, including a complete raid schedule and new dungeon rotation. Mythic+ and PvP Season 1 might kick off in December this year, but fans can get ahold of the game before then.

Here – just like we did for Shadowlands – we’re going to run through the start date and start times for the patch, across all regions.

WoW Dragonflight release time: All regions

Unsplash We’ve got all the regional start times for WoW Dragonflight for you.

World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, launches on different dates and times depending on your region.

Here are all the WoW Dragonflight release times:

Americas (PST): November 28 at 3:00 pm

November 28 at 3:00 pm Europe (CET): November 29 at 12:00 am

November 29 at 12:00 am Taiwan (CST): November 29 at 7:00 am

November 29 at 7:00 am Korea (KST): November 29 at 8:00 am

November 29 at 8:00 am ANZ (AEDT): November 29 at 10:00 am

November 29 at 10:00 am UTC: November 28 at 11:00 pm

WoW Dragonflight kicks off on November 28, 2022.

The expansion costs $49.99 for the Base Edition, $69.99 for the Heroic Edition, and $89.99 for the Epic Edition.

For more information on WoW Dragonflight, check out the full patch notes here – featuring a new race, class, dragon riding, as well as a new level cap.

