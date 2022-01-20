How to access the Black Temple & Battle for Mount Hyjal in WoW Burning Crusade Classic

The Black Temple and Battle for Mount Hyjal raids will be joining the roster in World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic, so here’s how to access them in WoW TBC.

As World of Warcraft‘s latest Classic expansion, The Burning Crusade, continues to add content to the ever-growing roster of dungeons and raids, players will be able to hop back into the familiar fray with the Black Temple and Battle for Mount Hyjal raids.

Following the release of Overlords of Outland patch, which allowed players to finally face down the infamous Kael’thas and Lady Vashj, players will now be able to take on the fearsome Archimonde, alongside the poster child of TBC, Illidan Stormrage himself.

Advertisement

But just how do you go about inserting yourself into these pivotal events in WoW’s history? Here’s a rundown of how to access both the Battle for Mount Hyjal and The Black Temple.

Contents

Battle for Mount Hyjal & Black Temple release date

Blizzard have announced that the Black Temple raid will be available from the week of January 17, 2022, and the Battle for Mount Hyjal will be added on January 27, 2022, at 3 PM PST / 6 PM EST / 11 PM GMT / 12 AM CEST.

Battle for Mount Hyjal raid attunement in WoW Classic

Your journey beings in the Caverns of Time, located in Tenaris. Players level 70 or over will be eligible for the Battle for Mount Hyjal raid, but they also must be attuned.

Advertisement

What exactly does that mean though? You’ll need to be at least Revered by the Keepers of Time in order to receive the quest that eventually pits you against Archimonde.

Read More: WoW Classic server populations in 2022

You can achieve Revered reputation by playing the Old Hillsbrad Foothills and Black Morass dungeons. For more information on how to access those, be sure to check out our dungeon level guide.

If you’ve done that, then you’ll need to complete these steps:

Travel to the Caverns of Time Speak to Soridormi to receive “The Vials of Eternity” quest As part of the quest you must defeat: Kael’thas Sunstrider in Tempest Keep

in Tempest Keep Lady Vashj in Serpentshine Cavern. Once completed, you will be able to access the Battle for Mount Hyjal raid.

How to access The Black Temple raid in WoW TBC Classic

In order to traverse the hallowed halls of this corrupted sanctuary, you’ll need to obtain the Medallion of Karabor. This requires you to complete a series of different quests.

Advertisement

If you’ve sided with the Aldor, speak to Anchorite Ceyla at the Altar of Sha’tar, or Arcanist Thelis at the Sanctum of the Stars for those aligned with the Scryers.

From here, you’ll have to complete 16 quests:

Number Quest 1 Tablets of Baa’ri 2 Oronu the Elder 3 The Ashtongue Corruptors 4 The Warden’s Cage 5 Proof of Allegiance 6 Akama 7 Seer Udalo 8 A Mysterious Portent 9 The Ata’mal Terrace 10 Akama’s Promise – (After completing Akama’s Promise, the quest chain continues inside the Serpentshrine Cavern raid instance in Coilfang Reservoir (Zangarmarsh). Look for Seer Olum after defeating Fathom-Lord Karathress to pick up the next quest. 11 The Secret Compromised 12 Ruse of the Ashtongue 13 An Artifact From the Past – (An Artifact From the Past requires entry into the Battle for Mount Hyjal raid. The attunement quest for that raid must be completed in order to gain entry to the Black Temple. 14 The Hostage Soul 15 Entry into the Black Temple 16 A Distraction for Akama

So that’s how to access the all-new, yet somewhat familiar, Black Temple and Battle for Mount Hyjal raids in WoW Burning Crusade Classic.

Looking to relive Azeroth’s history in style? Be sure to check out our World of Warcraft TBC Classic guides:

5 best WoW addons, ranked | How to install addons in WoW Burning Crusade Classic | Best fishing spots in WoW Classic | Best healer classes for Classic dungeons and raids | Classic fishing guide | How to find each faction’s Auction House | How to Layer Hop | How to farm gold in WoW Burning Crusade Classic | WoW Classic Dungeon Levelling guide