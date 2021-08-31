WoW Burning Crusade Classic Overlords of Outland: release date, patch notes

Rounding out the WoW Burning Crusade Classic story is the Overlords of Outland, which introduces Kael’thas and Lady Vashj to the game.

World of Warcraft’s iconic Classic series was gifted the highly anticipated Burning Crusade in June, 2021, however the second half of the story has remained out of reach.

With the Dark Portal about to be blown wide open, Classic WoW players will be overjoyed to hear that the next installment of BCC content, Overlords of Outland, is set to drop in a matter of days.

So, if you’re looking for a reason to dive back into the fray and take on legendary enemies such as Kael’thas and Lady Vashj, here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Contents

WoW BCC Overlords of Outland: release date

Blizzard have announced that the next chapter in the Burning Crusade story will release on September 15 at 3PM PST / 6PM EST / 11PM BST / 12AM CEST.

However, the Looking for Group tool will drop as part of the August 31 patch, and Arena Season 2 and the PvP honour reset start on September 14.

WoW BCC Overlords of Outland: Kael’thas and Vashj

The most hyped feature accompanying the new update are the Serpentshrine Cavern and The Eye raids.

Allowing you to face down the Lord of the Blood Elves himself at Tempest Keep, and the Baroness Lady Vashj in the depths of the Serpentshrine Caverns, these two new raids offer a trip down memory lane for both Retail and Classic WoW players.

Advertisement

Guild Banks

While possibly less exciting than two new raids, the Guild Banks have made a triumphant return. Allowing players to add and withdraw weapons, armor, currency and more, they’re the perfect way to ensure your squad are geared up and ready to go.

WoW BCC Overlords of Outland: New Dailies

In an attempt to win over the Ogres of Ogri’la and Shatari Skyguard factions, you’ll need to complete a series of new daily quests. Of course, there’s some spoils to be had at the end of them, so get ready to burn down some mobs.

WoW Burning Crusade Classic 2.5.2 Patch Notes:

All of the new changes that accompany the Overlords of Outland content patch can be found below, obtained via Blizzard.

Advertisement

Content Updates

Serpentshrine Cavern

Slay the twisted Lady Vashj and her vicious fiends in her watery lair—Serpentshrine Cavern.

Raid Bosses: 6

Level: 70

Location: Coilfang Reservoir, Zangarmarsh

The Eye

Infiltrate the heart of a crystalline fortress to end the madness of the corrupted Kael’thas Sunstrider and his warped loyalists.

Raid Bosses: 4

Level: 70

Location: Tempest Keep, Netherstorm

Arena Season 2

Brutalize your faction’s enemies on the battlefield with the advent of Arena Season 2. Victorious players will earn Arena Points to exchange for better gear so they can fight against other similar-skilled opponents.

Ogri’la and Sha’tari Skyguard Daily Content

Make new allies in Outland with the Ogri’la and Sha’tari Skyguard factions. Complete daily quests to earn these factions’ favor and in turn, receive lucrative rewards.

Advertisement

Guild Banks

Share raid and dungeon spoils amongst your guildmates with the Guild Bank. This in-game storage allows guild members to withdraw and deposit items and currency, making it easier to determine at glance what consumables you have available for your next group activity.

Group Browser Tool

Find likeminded players and make new friends with the Group Browser Tool (default hotkey: i). Simply list your class and specialization so group leaders on your realm can invite you to their party or raid.

Changes

PvP Rewards

Outland factions’ PvP gear now unlocks with Phase 2 and requires Revered reputation to purchase. These are items sold in Thrallmar, Honor Hold, Cenarion Expedition, The Sha’tar, Lower City, and the Keepers of Time.

Advertisement

When Season 1 ends, there will be a one-week offseason.

Honor will not be reset at the beginning of Season 2.

When Season 2 begins, any remaining unspent Arena Points will be converted to Honor Points at a rate of: 1 Arena Point = 10 Honor Points.

Raid Rewards

High King Maulgar, Gruul the Dragonkiller, and Magtheridon will now drop two Tier 4 tokens each when Serpentshrine Cavern and The Eye are released.

Leothoras the Blind, Fathom-Lord Karathress, Lady Vashj, Void Reaver, and Kael’thas Sunstrider will drop two Tier 5 tokens each.

Bug Fixes