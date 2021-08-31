WoW Burning Crusade Classic Overlords of Outland: release date, patch notes

Rounding out the WoW Burning Crusade Classic story is the Overlords of Outland, which introduces Kael’thas and Lady Vashj to the game.
World of Warcraft’s iconic Classic series was gifted the highly anticipated Burning Crusade in June, 2021, however the second half of the story has remained out of reach.
With the Dark Portal about to be blown wide open, Classic WoW players will be overjoyed to hear that the next installment of BCC content, Overlords of Outland, is set to drop in a matter of days.
So, if you’re looking for a reason to dive back into the fray and take on legendary enemies such as Kael’thas and Lady Vashj, here’s everything you need to know.
WoW BCC Overlords of Outland: release date
Blizzard have announced that the next chapter in the Burning Crusade story will release on September 15 at 3PM PST / 6PM EST / 11PM BST / 12AM CEST.
However, the Looking for Group tool will drop as part of the August 31 patch, and Arena Season 2 and the PvP honour reset start on September 14.
WoW BCC Overlords of Outland: Kael’thas and Vashj
The most hyped feature accompanying the new update are the Serpentshrine Cavern and The Eye raids.
Allowing you to face down the Lord of the Blood Elves himself at Tempest Keep, and the Baroness Lady Vashj in the depths of the Serpentshrine Caverns, these two new raids offer a trip down memory lane for both Retail and Classic WoW players.
Guild Banks
While possibly less exciting than two new raids, the Guild Banks have made a triumphant return. Allowing players to add and withdraw weapons, armor, currency and more, they’re the perfect way to ensure your squad are geared up and ready to go.
WoW BCC Overlords of Outland: New Dailies
In an attempt to win over the Ogres of Ogri’la and Shatari Skyguard factions, you’ll need to complete a series of new daily quests. Of course, there’s some spoils to be had at the end of them, so get ready to burn down some mobs.
WoW Burning Crusade Classic 2.5.2 Patch Notes:
All of the new changes that accompany the Overlords of Outland content patch can be found below, obtained via Blizzard.
Content Updates
Serpentshrine Cavern
Slay the twisted Lady Vashj and her vicious fiends in her watery lair—Serpentshrine Cavern.
- Raid Bosses: 6
- Level: 70
- Location: Coilfang Reservoir, Zangarmarsh
The Eye
Infiltrate the heart of a crystalline fortress to end the madness of the corrupted Kael’thas Sunstrider and his warped loyalists.
- Raid Bosses: 4
- Level: 70
- Location: Tempest Keep, Netherstorm
Arena Season 2
Brutalize your faction’s enemies on the battlefield with the advent of Arena Season 2. Victorious players will earn Arena Points to exchange for better gear so they can fight against other similar-skilled opponents.
Ogri’la and Sha’tari Skyguard Daily Content
Make new allies in Outland with the Ogri’la and Sha’tari Skyguard factions. Complete daily quests to earn these factions’ favor and in turn, receive lucrative rewards.
Guild Banks
Share raid and dungeon spoils amongst your guildmates with the Guild Bank. This in-game storage allows guild members to withdraw and deposit items and currency, making it easier to determine at glance what consumables you have available for your next group activity.
Group Browser Tool
Find likeminded players and make new friends with the Group Browser Tool (default hotkey: i). Simply list your class and specialization so group leaders on your realm can invite you to their party or raid.
Changes
PvP Rewards
Outland factions’ PvP gear now unlocks with Phase 2 and requires Revered reputation to purchase. These are items sold in Thrallmar, Honor Hold, Cenarion Expedition, The Sha’tar, Lower City, and the Keepers of Time.
- When Season 1 ends, there will be a one-week offseason.
- Honor will not be reset at the beginning of Season 2.
- When Season 2 begins, any remaining unspent Arena Points will be converted to Honor Points at a rate of: 1 Arena Point = 10 Honor Points.
Raid Rewards
- High King Maulgar, Gruul the Dragonkiller, and Magtheridon will now drop two Tier 4 tokens each when Serpentshrine Cavern and The Eye are released.
- Leothoras the Blind, Fathom-Lord Karathress, Lady Vashj, Void Reaver, and Kael’thas Sunstrider will drop two Tier 5 tokens each.
Bug Fixes
- Resolved an issue that caused creatures to sometimes change their movement speed when pursuing a player to match that player’s current speed.
- Totems can no longer be targeted with “totem stomping” macros.
- Resolved an issue with some characters that caused certain ranks of spells to not be recognized in Macros.
- Resolved an issue that caused teams that control all four objectives in the Eye of the Storm battleground to receive an incorrect amount of honor to be awarded when capturing a flag.
- Resolved an issue that could cause screen flickering and other visual distortions to appear on certain systems running DirectX 12.
- Fixed an issue that caused some quest creatures to not be able to be mined, herbed, or skinned after being looted.
- Fixed an issue that caused Sapphiron’s Blizzard visual effect to cause significant performance drops.
- Fixed an issue with the Arena Team panel not properly displaying your team’s current rating.
- Made improvements to the quest “The Cipher of Damnation” to reduce delays that could occur when multiple players attempted to trigger the quest RP event at the same time.
- Resolved an issue that caused the Western Plaguelands quest “Locked Away” to become stuck and unable to progress.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Mages to gain Spellsteal stacks of the Fire Shield buff from Sunseeker Astromages in the Mechanar
- Resolved an issue where the Wing visual effect from Avenging Wrath did not inheret visual shaders used on the rest of the Paladin’s character model.
- Resolved an issue where the first cast of Power Word: Shield used by Priests after a login would not benefit from Reflective Shield.
- Fixed an issue where crafted Jewelcrafting Figurine Trinkets on-use effects or procs would end prematurely.
- Restored a floating Island in Nagrand that was misplaced, somehow.
- Fixed an issue where Hakkar would drop additional loot for Horde only.
- The chat log will now properly remind players how many remaining daily quest completions they have available for the day.
- Players may no longer negate the backlash damage from Shadow Word: Death via a macro.
- Resolved an issue that caused macros containing a /cast command to occasionally break when spammed repeatedly.
- Fixed an issue with the Shadowmoon Valley quest “Teron Gorefiend, I am…” that could cause the player-controlled version of Teron Gorefiend to become unable to attack.
- The Darkmoon Faire Blastenheimer 5000 Ultra Cannon now works again, however, your safety is not guaranteed.
- The Terokkar Forest quest “Escaping the Tomb” can no longer be shared.
- Fixed a UI issue that prevented capital city map markers from displaying on the Azeroth world map view.
- Fixed a UI issue that caused the wrong map markers to be removed when unchecking the map option to “Show Teammates”.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Fire Shield spell cast by Sunseeker Astromages to not damage enemy creatures when spellstolen by a Mage.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Paladin talent Pursuit of Justice to display the wrong spell hit reduction value in its tooltip.