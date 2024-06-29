WoW: Season of Discovery Phase 4 Blackrock Eruption event explained

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery is about to enter its final phase, and there is a lot of new content for players to get involved with. One of those is Blackrock Eruption, so here’s everything you need to know.

The first thing to note about Blackrock Eruption is the context of the events in earlier phases. The first event was the Battle for Ashenvale, a PvPvE activity that was generally well-received by the community. This was followed up by the Blood Moon in Phase 2, a PvP event that had some issues but was still seen as a net positive.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, in Phase 3, the usual PvP focus was replaced by PvE Nightmare Incursions. Fan reception to this has been overwhelmingly negative and they won’t be returning in the same format in Season of Discovery’s final phase.

This leaves the door open for the arrival of the Blackrock Eruption event.

Article continues after ad

What is the Blackrock Eruption Event

The Blackrock Eruption event is set to take place every two hours, starting at midnight. In it, players will head to the Searing Gorge and the inside of Blackrock Mountain to engage in PvP. New daily quests can be found at Thorium Point and there is a large bonus to Honor gained for kills inside the mountain.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment

Interestingly, this event seems to be a lot more fluid than previous offerings. It’s designed to encourage World PvP players to fight in the same place, incentivizing them with additional rewards and the promise of more populated and exciting encounters.

After its initial rollout, the event is set to be expanded further to include the neighboring Burning Steppes. Whether additional rewards or incentives will arrive at the same time is yet to be confirmed by the developer.

Blackrock Eruption reputation gains

One of the main reasons to pursue the event, beyond pure enjoyment, is to farm endgame reputations. Blackrock Eruptions will reward reputation with the Thorium Brotherhood and Hydraxian Waterlords. For the latter, it’s possible to buy an impressive Fire Resist trinket at Exalted reputation, which should come in very useful in Molten Core.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In addition, the event will reward gold as a further reason to get involved. It’s set to run throughout Phase 4 of Season of Discovery, with no news yet on what happens to the game beyond that.