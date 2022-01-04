WoW dungeon leveling requirements & best dungeons to level in TBC Classic

Looking for WoW dungeon leveling requirements for Classic? Here’s a rundown of everything you’ll need to know, as well as the fastest dungeons to level through in TBC.
An integral part of the World of Warcraft experience is running dungeons and raids with your friends. The former pits a team of five against a whole onslaught of fearsome enemies, whereas the latter can include up to 40 players.
As with everything in WoW, though, there are level requirements to enter these caverns of chaos, but they differ depending on which dungeon you plan to run.
Looking for a breakdown of WoW dungeons leveling requirements for Classic? Here’s everything you need to know to face the game‘s toughest foes, and which dungeons offer the best leveling path.
Advertisement
Contents
- All WoW dungeon leveling requirements in TBC Classic
- Best dungeons to level through in WoW TBC Classic
All WoW dungeon leveling requirements in TBC Classic
If you’re looking to slay some of Classic’s most powerful enemies, you’ll need to ensure that you’re at the right level to do so.
- Read More: WoW Classic server populations in 2022
While every dungeon has a minimum entry-level, we suggest adding five to ten levels to this to ensure that you don’t get absolutely massacred.
So, with that said, here’s all of WoW Classic’s dungeon leveling requirements, as well as the suggested level:
|Dungeon
|Minimum Level
|Suggested Level
|Faction
|Ragefire Chasm
|8
|15 – 25
|Horde
|The Deadmines
|10
|15 – 25
|Alliance
|Wailing Caverns
|10
|17 – 27
|–
|Shadowfang Keep
|14
|22 – 30
|Horde
|The Stockade
|15
|22 – 32
|Alliance
|Blackfathom Deeps
|15
|22 – 32
|–
|Gnomeregan
|19
|26 – 36
|–
|The Scarlet Monastery
|21
|26 – 45
|–
|Razorfen Kraul
|25
|32 – 42
|–
|Razorfen Downs
|30
|37 – 47
|–
|Maraudon
|35
|42 – 52
|–
|Uldaman
|30
|42 – 52
|–
|Dire Maul
|45
|44 – 54
|–
|Zul’Farrack
|35
|46 – 56
|–
|Strathholme
|45
|48 – 58
|–
|The Temple of Atal’Hakkar (Sunken Temple)
|35
|50 – 60
|–
|Blackrock Depths
|40
|52 – 60
|–
|Blackrock Spire
|45
|55 – 60
|–
|Scholomance
|45
|55 – 60
|–
|The Blood Furnace
|58
|60 – 68
|–
|Hellfire Ramparts
|57
|61 – 69
|–
|The Slave Pens
|59
|59 – 67
|–
|The Mana-Tombs
|61
|63 – 70
|–
|The Shattered Halls
|65
|69 – 70
|–
|Shadow Labyrinth
|65
|69 – 70
|–
|The Steamvault
|65
|69 – 70
|–
|Sethekk Halls
|63
|66 – 70
|–
|The Black Morass
|65
|68 – 70
|–
|Auchenai Crypts
|62
|64 – 70
|–
|The Underbog
|60
|62 – 70
|–
|The Alcatraz
|65
|69 – 70
|–
|The Botanica
|65
|69 – 70
|–
|Old Hillsbrad Foothills
|66
|66 – 70
|–
|The Mechanar
|65
|68 – 70
|–
|Magister’s Terrace
|65
|69 – 70
|–
Best dungeons to level through in WoW TBC Classic
Of course, not all dungeons are equal. Some are better suited to those grinding as a Spell Damage composition, while others work best for Physical Damage comps.
Advertisement
Below, we’ve got the best leveling routes for both different playstyles, but if you love playing one specific dungeon then keep at it! After all, games are about having fun, right?
Physical Damage TBC dungeon leveling route
- The Blood Furnace
- The Slave Pens
- Mana-Tombs
- Sethekk Halls
- Karazhan (Raid)
- Old Hillsbrad Foothills (must be completed at least once before The Black Morass)
- The Black Morass
- Shadow Labyrinth
- The Steamvault
Spell Damage TBC dungeon leveling route
- The Blood Furnace
- The Slave Pens
- Mana-Tombs
- Sethekk Halls
- Karazhan (Raid)
- Sethekk Halls
- Shadow Labyrinth
- The Steamvault
So that’s it for the WoW dungeon leveling requirements in TBC Classic, as well as which route you should take to level up fast. Looking for some more tips and tricks to help you on your Burning Crusade journey? Check out our WoW Classic guides:
5 best WoW addons, ranked | How to install addons in WoW Burning Crusade Classic | Best fishing spots in WoW Classic | Best healer classes for Classic dungeons and raids | Classic fishing guide | How to find each faction’s Auction House | How to Layer Hop | How to farm gold in WoW Burning Crusade Classic | Best race for each class in Shadowlands | How to form, join & leave a guild in WoW Burning Crusade Classic
Advertisement