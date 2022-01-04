WoW dungeon leveling requirements & best dungeons to level in TBC Classic

Looking for WoW dungeon leveling requirements for Classic? Here’s a rundown of everything you’ll need to know, as well as the fastest dungeons to level through in TBC.

An integral part of the World of Warcraft experience is running dungeons and raids with your friends. The former pits a team of five against a whole onslaught of fearsome enemies, whereas the latter can include up to 40 players.

As with everything in WoW, though, there are level requirements to enter these caverns of chaos, but they differ depending on which dungeon you plan to run.

Looking for a breakdown of WoW dungeons leveling requirements for Classic? Here’s everything you need to know to face the game‘s toughest foes, and which dungeons offer the best leveling path.

All WoW dungeon leveling requirements in TBC Classic

If you’re looking to slay some of Classic’s most powerful enemies, you’ll need to ensure that you’re at the right level to do so.

While every dungeon has a minimum entry-level, we suggest adding five to ten levels to this to ensure that you don’t get absolutely massacred.

So, with that said, here’s all of WoW Classic’s dungeon leveling requirements, as well as the suggested level:

Dungeon Minimum Level Suggested Level Faction Ragefire Chasm 8 15 – 25 Horde The Deadmines 10 15 – 25 Alliance Wailing Caverns 10 17 – 27 – Shadowfang Keep 14 22 – 30 Horde The Stockade 15 22 – 32 Alliance Blackfathom Deeps 15 22 – 32 – Gnomeregan 19 26 – 36 – The Scarlet Monastery 21 26 – 45 – Razorfen Kraul 25 32 – 42 – Razorfen Downs 30 37 – 47 – Maraudon 35 42 – 52 – Uldaman 30 42 – 52 – Dire Maul 45 44 – 54 – Zul’Farrack 35 46 – 56 – Strathholme 45 48 – 58 – The Temple of Atal’Hakkar (Sunken Temple) 35 50 – 60 – Blackrock Depths 40 52 – 60 – Blackrock Spire 45 55 – 60 – Scholomance 45 55 – 60 – The Blood Furnace 58 60 – 68 – Hellfire Ramparts 57 61 – 69 – The Slave Pens 59 59 – 67 – The Mana-Tombs 61 63 – 70 – The Shattered Halls 65 69 – 70 – Shadow Labyrinth 65 69 – 70 – The Steamvault 65 69 – 70 – Sethekk Halls 63 66 – 70 – The Black Morass 65 68 – 70 – Auchenai Crypts 62 64 – 70 – The Underbog 60 62 – 70 – The Alcatraz 65 69 – 70 – The Botanica 65 69 – 70 – Old Hillsbrad Foothills 66 66 – 70 – The Mechanar 65 68 – 70 – Magister’s Terrace 65 69 – 70 –

Best dungeons to level through in WoW TBC Classic

Of course, not all dungeons are equal. Some are better suited to those grinding as a Spell Damage composition, while others work best for Physical Damage comps.

Below, we’ve got the best leveling routes for both different playstyles, but if you love playing one specific dungeon then keep at it! After all, games are about having fun, right?

Physical Damage TBC dungeon leveling route

The Blood Furnace

The Slave Pens

Mana-Tombs

Sethekk Halls

Karazhan (Raid)

Old Hillsbrad Foothills (must be completed at least once before The Black Morass)

The Black Morass

Shadow Labyrinth

The Steamvault

Spell Damage TBC dungeon leveling route

The Blood Furnace

The Slave Pens

Mana-Tombs

Sethekk Halls

Karazhan (Raid)

Sethekk Halls

Shadow Labyrinth

The Steamvault

So that’s it for the WoW dungeon leveling requirements in TBC Classic, as well as which route you should take to level up fast. Looking for some more tips and tricks to help you on your Burning Crusade journey? Check out our WoW Classic guides:

