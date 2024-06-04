WoW: Cataclysm Classic Baradin Hold can currently be farmed twice a week

World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic has made a solid start to its second life, and players are farming raids for the best gear around. Part of that is the Baradin Hold instance, which appears to be bugged, allowing players to farm it twice.

According to Wowhead, the 10 & 25-man versions of the Baradin Hold raid are not currently sharing a lockout. This has led to groups being able to farm both instance sizes for extra gear and rewards. The weekly lockout still applies to both, however, so each can only be run once a week.

The issue was first confirmed by Twitch streamer Ahlaundoh, who was able to defeat the boss Argaloth in 10 & 25-man. Blizzard has yet to address the bug publicly or roll out a fix, though that likely will be forthcoming before the next weekly reset, so move quickly to take advantage.

Baradin Hold is the most recent raid to be added to the game, debuting on live servers today. It joins three other raids, The Bastion of Twilight, Throne of the Four Winds and Blackwing Descent, as part of the current offering for endgame players.

It doesn’t stop there, with two more on the horizon as part of Cataclysm Classic’s accelerated cadence. This shorter timeline is designed to address a notable drought that plagued the expansion’s first run in the early 2010s.

Firelands is set to debut in the game at some point in October 2024, followed by Dragon Soul in January 2025.

Cataclysm Classic has been out in the wild since May 20, and the most divisive expansion in WoW’s history has proved far less controversial this time around. Though many in the community called for Blizzard to remain in the Wrath era, this next phase seems to have gone through without much of a hitch.