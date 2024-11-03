Asmongold baffled after instantly getting permabanned from Dragon Age subreddit

Asmongold was left dumbfounded after being instantly banned from the Dragon Age subreddit when attempting to make a post.

In a clip published November 1 on the streamer’s secondary YouTube channel, a user on his community subreddit claimed that any Reddit account subscribed to u/Asmongold was automatically prevented from posting on the Dragon Age subreddit.

“I just got auto-banned from the Dragon Age sub because I was also subscribed to Asmongold,” the user stated, adding “They [subreddit moderators] felt I violated community rules. My comment was regarding how long it takes to get through Inquisition’s story.”

Eager to test the theory for himself, Asmon subsequently drafted his own post on the same subreddit titled “I’m really excited for Dragon Age Veilguard,” followed by “It’s my first Dragon Age game and I’m curious to see what all the hype is about.”

Immediately upon hitting post, the thread was automatically restricted, “Awaiting moderator approval,” only to be removed entirely moments later.

Bemused by the situation, Asmon then received a message from the Dragon Age subreddit moderation team informing him that he had been “Permanently banned from participating in r/dragonage” due to breaking the “community’s rules.”

Moderators removed Asmongold’s post within moments of it being posted.

Further elaborating, the moderators confirmed that “Due to too many repeated infractions of our civility and bigotry rules from users of this community (Asmongold), we have decided to automatically revoke access to our subreddit as a preventative measure so that our community at large can focus on actual criticisms of the game without getting involved in the war against ‘woke culture’.”

Since returning to content creation after being banned on Twitch for two weeks on October 15 for his comments on Palestine, Asmon has released several videos discussing Dragon Age: The Veilguard, labeling it “Pretty okay” in his first impressions.