5 things to do in World of Warcraft Dragonflight before 10.1.7 release

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 will be released on September 5, 2023, and will come with a slew of changes and more lore for players to follow along with.

While there will be plenty of new content to enjoy once patch day comes, there are a few things you might want to do prior to the release to be all caught up on the story quests, dungeons, raids, and even a few material farms.

The latest patch brings experience bonuses, new gear and customization options, new items and fun things to collect from the Trading Post and even a revamp to the old holiday experience players have come to know and love.

In this guide, we will discuss a few things you should do in order to play catch up in World of Warcraft Dragonflight prior to the release of patch 10.1.7.

Finish all story quests

Since several new characters are introduced after Raszageth’s fall, you will want to make sure that you complete the Campaign quests in your catalog, which will automatically be given to you once you go to Valdrakken for the first time after the previous patch.

The campaign is filled with important lore that will all tie into the next updates, including 10.1.7, and is short and sweet to complete. Make sure to do all of the story quests in the Dragon Isles leading you into Zaralek Caverns.

This will ensure that lore-wise, you are almost completely caught up for what’s to come in the new update.

Complete the Dawn of the Infinite Mega Dungeon

This might not be as simple for some as it will be for others, as currently the only version of the Dawn of the Infinite Mega Dungeon is set to Mythic difficulty.

The barrier of entry to this mega dungeon is quite high, meaning that unless you have a decent chunk of high key Mythic gear as well as a few fully upgraded raid tier pieces, you might not be able to get a group going for the mega dungeon.

But the mega dungeon triggers a cutscene at the end that is extremely important, as it ties into and leads into the new lore coming with patch 10.1.7.

While you can, of course, watch the cutscene on YouTube if you cannot seem to get into a group for Dawn of the Infinite, completing the bosses in the mega dungeon is quite fun, so try to get into at least one run if you can.

Upgrade your gear

With the latest addition of the Zaralek Cavern area comes the addition of Flightstones and Crests. These two new forms of currency are specifically used to upgrade pieces of gear in order to raise both their stats and item level significantly.

In order to get a plethora of Flightstones and Crests, you can complete the Zaralek story quests and gather renown for the new cast of characters below ground known as the Loamm Niffen.

You can also obtain Flightstones and Crests by completing Mythic+ dungeons, Raids, and any current season quests or activities such as Fyrakk’s Assaults.

While this is not necessary to unlock the ability to upgrade gear, it does help to gather up the currency needed to upgrade several pieces before the new patch. Make sure to take your coin to one of the NPCs that can upgrade your gear.

Gather materials for the new achievements

There are a few new crafting achievements coming with patch 10.1.7 in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, including one that grants a huge amount of transmog for anyone willing to put the work in.

The different sets of goggles that were once only available to those who had the engineering profession can now be unlocked as cosmetics account-wide. There are two things you can do to prepare for these new additions.

If you like to stockpile gold like the dragons do, you can collect the main materials needed to craft each set of goggles for the new achievements and sell the materials to other players. Since every expansion has a set of goggles, you can choose to farm all or some of the materials per expansion.

On the other hand, if you would rather farm the patterns to turn a larger profit, as long as the auction house keeps patterns moving along of course, you can clear trash leading to the first boss in Sunwell Plateau and reset as you would any other dungeon.

The trash mobs such as the priests can drop the highly coveted goggle patterns players will need to get their achievements. This may not be as lucrative as collecting the materials though, as transmog and patterns are notorious for selling much more slowly on the AH.

Prepare to level alt characters

Data-mining the upcoming 10.1.7 patch revealed that a stacking experience bonus buff titled Distilled Knowledge of Timeways will be added to WoW. While it is still unknown exactly how players will be able to get the buff in the first place, we do know how to keep it running for up to five hours.

The screenshot of the buff states that running a Timewalking dungeon will extend the length of time the buff lasts by 60 minutes, capping at five hours total and gaining up to a 30% increase in bonus experience.

This is extremely helpful for players who have multiple alternate characters they have been itching to level up for a while.

There is also an achievement attached to this bonus called “Master of the Trouble Timeways”, which can be earned by gaining the Mastery of Timeways buff every week for the five-week duration of the event. Those who are able to keep the buff going every week will be rewarded with the new Shady Shalewing mount.

To get your alts ready for this experience boost, players should at least get them to level 60 in order to do the Dragon Isles content once the patch goes live. That way, characters that may not have done any of the main story quests can use the alt skip and head right into the latest content.

If you are already level 60, taking a minute to grab all of the dragon-riding glyphs located all around the Isles if you haven’t already can give you a boost in speed and efficiency once the patch goes live as well.

The glyphs are used to increase the amount of Vigor you have as well as the speed at which your dragon regenerates Vigor as you fly. This can increase not only the speed at which you traverse the Dragon Isles but also decrease the amount of time you spend grounded to regenerate Vigor.

That’s going to do it for this guide on things to do before World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch 10.1.7. For more information, check out some of our guides below!

