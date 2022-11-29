WoW Dragonflight Dragonriding races: Quests, locations & rewards

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Wow Dragonflight is finally here, with players now able to fully dive into Dragonriding. Here’s our guide for all the Dragonriding race quests, locations, and what special rewards you will get for completing each.

As the name suggests, Dragonflight places a big emphasis on Dragons. With this focus comes – yep, you guessed it – some epic Dragonriding and races for players to test their skills with.

Continue reading for the full breakdown of Dragonriding race quests, locations, and what rewards you will be given for completing them.

Contents:

How WoW Dragonriding race gameplay works

There are a few key elements to racing that will either help you along the way or slow you down. You can check out Dexerto’s full Dragonriding guide here. However, here’s just a quick breakdown of the two main obstacles you’ll be facing during races.

Article continues after ad

What to avoid – Stun Orbs and Elemental Orbs: Unfortunately, the races aren’t exactly going to be a clear path for you. When racing, be sure to avoid both Stun Orbs and Elemental orbs. When hit with a stun orb you’ll be stunned momentarily. When passing through an Elemental Orb you’ll be slowed down for two seconds.

What will help – Vigor Orbs and Wind boosts: While some orbs will slow you down, Vigor orbs – which will appear as green in the sky – will restore one Vigor for you as you pass through. The other helpful item in the sky are wind boosts which, as the name suggests, will increase movement speed when you pass through them

Article continues after ad

List of all Dragonflight Dragonriding race quests

Dragonflight has a wide range of Dragonriding race quests for players to dive headfirst into. Here’s the full list of quests that players can complete when it comes to the new WoW Dragonriding.

Base Dragonriding race quests

The Waking Shores Tour – Fly each of the race courses in the Waking Shores.

– Fly each of the race courses in the Waking Shores. Ruby Lifeshrine Loop

Wild Preserve Slalom

Emberflow Flight

Apex Canopy River Run

Uktulut Coaster

Wingrest Roundabout

Flashfrost Flyover

Wild Preserve Circuit

The Ohn’ahran Plains Tour – Fly each of the race courses in the Ohn’ahran Plains

– Fly each of the race courses in the Ohn’ahran Plains Sundapple Copse Circuit

Fen Flythrough

Ravine River Run

Emerald Gardens Ascent

Maruuki Dash

Mirror of the Sky Dash

River Rapids Route

The Azure Span Tour – Fly each of the race courses in the Azure Span.

– Fly each of the race courses in the Azure Span. Azure Span Sprint

Azure Span Slalom

Vakthros Ascent

Iskaara Tour

Frostland Flyover

Archive Ambit

The Thaldraszus Tour – Fly each of the race courses in Thaldraszus.

– Fly each of the race courses in Thaldraszus. Flowing Forest Flight

Tyrhold Trial

Cliffside Circuit

Academy Ascent

Garden Gallivant

Caverns Criss-Cross

Dragonflight: Advanced Dragonriding race quests

For those who have completed the initial race quests and courses, Dragonflight ups the challenge with some more advanced tours for players to really test their skills.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Waking Shores Advanced Tour – Complete each of the race courses in the Waking Shores.

Ruby Lifeshrine Loop

Wild Preserve Slalom

Emberflow Flight

Apex Canopy River Run

Uktulut Coaster

Wingrest Roundabout

Flashfrost Flyover

Wild Preserve Circuit

The Ohn’ahran Plains Advanced Tour – Complete each of the race courses in the Ohn’ahran Plains

Sundapple Copse Circuit

Fen Flythrough

Ravine River Run

Emerald Gardens Ascent

Maruuki Dash

Mirror of the Sky Dash

River Rapids Route

The Azure Span Advanced Tour – Complete each of the race courses in the Azure Span.

Article continues after ad

Azure Span Sprint

Azure Span Slalom

Vakthros Ascent

Iskaara Tour

Frostland Flyover

Archive Ambit

The Thaldraszus Advanced Tour – Complete each of the race courses in Thaldraszus.

Flowing Forest Flight

Tyrhold Trial

Cliffside Circuit

Academy Ascent

Garden Gallivant

Caverns Criss-Cross

Dragonflight Dragonriding race locations

Blizzard Players can now ride Dragons with the new expansion.

Having trouble finding all the race locations? Continue reading below for where you’ll be able to find and test your Dragonriding skills.

The Waking Shores races

/way The Waking Shores 23.2 84.2 Apex Canopy River Run

/way The Waking Shores 41.9 67.3 Emberflow Flight

/way The Waking Shores 62.7 74.0 Flashfrost Flyover

/way The Waking Shores 63.2 70.8 Ruby Lifeshrine Loop

/way The Waking Shores 55.4 41.1 Uktulut Coaster

/way The Waking Shores 42.6 94.9 Wild Preserve Circuit

/way The Waking Shores 47.0 85.5 Wild Preserve Slalom

/way The Waking Shores 73.1 33.9 Wingrest Roundabout

Ohn’ahran Plains races

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 25.7 55.0 Emerald Gardens Ascent

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 86.2 35.8 Fen Flythrough

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 59.5 35.5 Maruukai Dash

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 47.4 70.6 Mirror of the Sky Dash

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 80.8 72.1 Ravine River Run

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 43.7 66.8 River Rapids Route

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 63.7 30.5 Sundapple Copse Circuit

Azure Span races

/way The Azure Span 42.2 56.7 Archive Ambit

/way The Azure Span 20.9 22.6 Azure Span Slalom

/way The Azure Span 47.9 40.7 Azure Span Sprint

/way The Azure Spa 48.4 35.8 Frostland Flyover

/way The Azure Span 16.5 49.3 Iskaara Tour

/way The Azure Span 71.3 24.6 Vakthros Ascent

Thaldraszus races

/way Thaldraszus 60.3 41.6 Academy Ascent

/way Thaldraszus 58.0 33.6 Caverns Criss-Cross

/way Thaldraszus 37.6 48.9 Cliffside Circuit

/way Thaldraszus 57.7 75.0 Flowing Forest Flight

/way Thaldraszus 39.5 76.1 Garden Gallivant

/way Thaldraszus 57.2 66.8 Tyrhold Trial

Dragonflight Dragonriding: Race rewards & achievements

As well as the fun of riding around, completing the new Dragonflight Dragonriding quests reward you with some great items. Here’s a full breakdown of what each completed race will reward you with.

Waking Shores: Gold: Obtain gold in all normal races in Waking Shores. Reward: Renewed Proto-Drake: Red Hair

Ohn’ahran Plains: Gold: Obtain gold in all normal races in Ohn’ahran Plains. Reward: Windborne Velocidrake: Red Hair

Azure Span: Gold: Obtain gold in all normal races in Azure span. Reward: Highland Drake: Brown Hair

Thaldraszus: Gold: Obtain gold in all normal races in Thaldraszus. Reward: Cliffside Wylderdrake: Blonde Hair

Waking Shores Advanced: Bronze: Complete all advanced races in Waking Shores. Reward: Renewed Proto-Drake: Gold and Red Armor

Ohn’ahran Plains Advanced: Bronze: Complete all advanced races in Ohn’ahran Plains. Reward: Windborne Velocidrake: Gold and Red Armor



Azure Span Advanced: Bronze: Complete all advanced races in Azure Span. Reward: Highland Drake: Gold and Red Armor

Thaldraszus Advanced: Bronze: Complete all advanced races in Thaldraszus. Reward: Cliffside Wylderdrake: Gold and Orange Armor



Dragon Racing Completionist: Complete all races in the Dragon Isles. Reward: Spiked Crimson Spaulders

Dragon Racing Completionist: Silver Reward: Bronze Racing Enthusiast

Dragon Racing Completionist: Gold: Obtain gold in all races in the Dragon Isles. Reward: Isles Racer



That’s everything you need to know about the Dragonflight Dragonriding race locations, quests, and rewards. For all the latest World of Warcraft news, updates and guides, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.