World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch 10.1.7 brings new crafting achievements

The upcoming 10.1.7 patch to World of Warcraft Dragonflight goes live on September 5, 2023, and with it comes in-depth goggle-crafting achievements.

The roadmap for World of Warcraft Dragonflight was released quite a while ago now, and while it covers what players can expect to a degree, some of the fine details were left untold until recently.

One of the major changes coming is to the crafting achievements, which will take players back to The Sunwell and early content in order to bag themselves some goggle patterns.

Goggle Crafting gone wild

There are a total of five new achievements for crafters coming to the World of Warcraft Dragonflight in patch 10.1.7, though getting these cosmetic rewards unlocked will not be an easy task.

The gold to be made from these achievements can be extremely lucrative early on for the average gold farmer, as players will need to craft goggles from five different expansions to unlock every cosmetic account-wide. Previously, these goggles could only be worn by players with the Engineering profession, but not anymore.

According to the PTR data, players will need to craft all of the patterns on an engineer, as the patterns still require old-school materials and patterns only engineers can utilize. From there, all characters should have access to their newfound appearances to show off their spunky personalities and hard work.

It appears the achievement that will take the most work will be the Chromatic Calibration: Holo-Gogs, as it takes around 34 separate pairs of goggles to be crafted in order to achieve.

Most of these Holo-Gog patterns come from the old Burning Crusade raid Sunwell Plateau, and can only be looted off of trash mobs located all around the Plateau, along with several of the other Tier 2 Engineering goggle patterns.

The Schematics for this specific achievement won’t be easy to come by without using the Auction House unless players plan on running the old raid on repeat hour after hour and resetting without killing the first boss.

With that said, a lot of these patterns aren’t even available on the Auction house currently, so it will be interesting to see whether or not the most dedicated gold farmers utilize this new slough of achievements for their own gain.