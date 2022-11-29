How to unlock WoW Dragonflight world quests

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has a brand new set of world quests for players to unlock so here’s how to make your way through the new expansion and get access to them all.

WoW Dragonflight is finally here, this new World of Warcraft expansion adding new quests, cosmetics, and more to the game for players to explore. One specific thing that Dragonflight brought with it is a new variety of world questions for players to dive into.

However, a few things must be completed first before players are able to venture through the world quests of Dragonflight. Without further ado, here’s a step-by-step guide on what needs to be done in Dragonflight in order to unlock world quests.

How to unlock world quests in Dragonflight

Blizzard WoW Dragonflight has just dropped after months of anticipation.

The process for unlocking world quests in Dragonflight is relatively straightforward. However, there are a few things you need to ensure you have done before you’ll be able to dive in. First things first, you’ll have to purchase the Dragonflight expansion.

Once that has been done, you’ll be able to start journeying through the Dragon Isles. One of the first things you’ll need to do is complete the main storylines for the following locations:

Waking Shores

Ohn’ahran Plains

Azure Span

Once those three have been completed, the next main storyline in Thaldraszus will become playable. From there, more new story chapters will need to be completed

Valdrakken

City of Dragons

Time Management

Big Time Adventure

When on the final chapter of Thaldraszus, you’ll then be given the Moving On quest from Nozdormu. This quest is once again pretty straightforward and requires you to go and speak to Alexstraza at the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken.

Once the Moving On quest has been completed, the Thaldraszus chapter will be officially done and the achievement – Just Don’t Aske me to Spell It – should pop up on screen. Once this is all done then the world guests in Dragonflight will be unblocked and you’ll be able to play through them.

